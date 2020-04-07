Mingo is part of a deep state, conspiratorial labyrinth

If you take the March 4 breakdown of the post-voting process, there is incontrovertible evidence that the 2020 rigged election is a deep state conspiracy. It is dangerous, and foolishly so, to isolate Clairmont Mingo and make him the centrepiece of the villainy.

From March 4 when Mingo stopped his tabulation and the minds of the international observers were repulsed at what they saw Mingo do from Wednesday March 4, and the conspiratorial behaviour of many GECOM players, it is obvious that the destruction of the election process is not a little act of conniving depravity of some inflexible insignificant actors, but a wider conspiracy including GECOM, the police and state actors.

If the opposition political parties and civil society do not recognize this reality and allow GECOM unlimited jurisdiction without meticulous observing from stakeholders, the recounting will be indecently rigged.

Here is the proof of the deep state hand that is so graphically emblazoned on the face of the election circus.

1- On March 4, Mingo stopped the tabulation, came back with a spreadsheet to kerfuffle the Region 4 votes.

2- Deliberate confusion was engendered the next day by GECOM personnel. Mingo took sick, he appointed an unauthorized person to deputize; the two recounters wanted a rest; two pregnant recounters wanted a rest, but when given, were not seen to be resting. A young man picked up sensitive GECOM data and was found with them in another room. What is the point in the number 2 enumeration? Mingo could not have been directing such a large operation.

3 – Lowenfield and Claudette Singh were nowhere to be found when the invented confusion was spreading inside the Ashmin’s Building. On the contrary, Singh was in a room where the police even stopped persons that she requested to see. She did not intervene to stop the police. Three weeks after her infamy, she is yet to explain why she was locked up in that room for more than four hours.

4- International observers and opposition agents openly saw Lowenfield’s Deputy, Roxanne Myers, giving instructions that she had no authority to do.

5 – Lowenfield took Mingo’s fictional Region 4 numbers and made up an official declaration of the election and informed Singh to summon a statutory meeting of GECOM to make a declaration.

6- The police high command removed Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas because he refused an unprofessional request to remove GECOM commissioner, Sase Gunraj, who had every right to be inside the GECOM command centre. Who gave the police that order and why did the police adhere to it by removing Thomas?

7- Former Barbados, Prime Minister Owen Arthur, representing the Commonwealth had a confrontation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the GECOM command centre, with threats to pull the observers’ accreditation. The Minister said she was instructed. By whom and who facilitated her at the command centre while a GECOM commissioner was not allowed in the building?

8 – The court stopped Lowenfield’s final declaration and ordered Mingo to resume Region 4 tabulation with transparency and openness. He earned a contempt of court writ because he did not adhere to the court’s ruling.

9 – He mysteriously moved the action from Ashmin’s building to GECOM head office in Kingston, where he openly violated the court’s order through the comical use of a projector, a piece of cardboard and a dirty bed-sheet.

10 – While Mingo was performing the greatest charade game the world ever saw, Lowenfield and Singh remained invisible.

11- The police force was at it again. APNU+AFC supporters were assaulting opposition agents and the media in full view of the police, and some ranks were laughing.

12 – The police were stopping legitimate opposition politicians and media from entering the Kingston office while virtual thugs from APNU+AFC were allowed inside. How do you explain this?

13- The police force was now committed to the deep state conspiracy. Giftland Mall was told to adjust its original cameras that pointed in the direction of the Convention Centre where the containers with the ballot boxes were stored. Why? Obviously, if you are going to tamper with the locks on the containers, the cameras will pick up the criminals.

14 – Mysteriously when Mingo’s contempt of court hearing was to begin at the Chief Justice’s court, deep state actors ordered the fumigation of the court house.

14 – Fumigation exercises took over the recounting process while the CARICOM team had to be held up in their hotel. After the fumigation was over, a writ was filed stopping the recount.

15- Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley referred to “forces” that did not want the recount. Did she mean the deep state conspirators?

