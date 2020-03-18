Persaud XI overcome Balgobin XI by 21 runs

Aryan Persaud XI defeated Ushardeva Balgobin XI by 21 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association staged its first U19 trial game on Saturday last.

Aryan Persaud XI batted first in a match which was reduced to 35 overs at Joe Vieira Park and managed 120 all out in 31.5 overs. Avesh Persaud slammed three fours and two sixes in a top score of 46, while Sachin Balgobin made 20 with two fours and Aryan Persaud 12. Amir Khan bagged 5-16 from four overs while Daniel Roberts took 2-16 off six overs.

Balgobin XI were bowled out for 99 in 26.2 overs in response. Balgobin stroked seven fours and one six in scoring 39, while Shahid Vieira made 19 with three fours. Nityanand Mathura bagged 5-17 from seven overs while Sachin Balgobin grabbed 4-20 from seven overs.