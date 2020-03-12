Breaking news! Reg. 4 RO threatened with contempt proceedings

Returning Officer (RO) for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, was this afternoon threatened

with contempt of court proceedings by Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall on behalf of Reeaz

Holladar.

The letter accuses Mingo of acting in violation of the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane

George- Wiltshire in her Wednesday ruling, by refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in

favour of the lists of candidates in accordance with the Statement of Polls (SOP).

The letter stated that Mingo instead chose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet as the basis

for ascertaining and adding up the said votes.

Nandlall also posited that none of the list of duly appointed candidates for electoral

District Four outlined in the letter was allowed to witness the tabulation.

A GECOM official, Colin April, informed the press this morning that only one agent of

each political party would be allowed to witness the tabulation.

Nandlall stated that the actions of Mingo as listed above constitute flagrant violation of the

order of the Chief Justice.

Contempt of the court is a criminal offense punishable upon an individual, a fine not

exceeding $250,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months. For a

company or any other association, the fine would not exceed $750,000.