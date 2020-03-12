Breaking news! Reg. 4 RO threatened with contempt proceedings

Latest update March 12th, 2020 10:50 AM
Returning Officer (RO) for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, was this afternoon threatened
with contempt of court proceedings by Attorney-at-Law, Anil Nandlall on behalf of Reeaz
Holladar.
The letter accuses Mingo of acting in violation of the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane
George- Wiltshire in her Wednesday ruling, by refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in
favour of the lists of candidates in accordance with the Statement of Polls (SOP).
The letter stated that Mingo instead chose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet as the basis
for ascertaining and adding up the said votes.
Nandlall also posited that none of the list of duly appointed candidates for electoral
District Four outlined in the letter was allowed to witness the tabulation.
A GECOM official, Colin April, informed the press this morning that only one agent of
each political party would be allowed to witness the tabulation.
Nandlall stated that the actions of Mingo as listed above constitute flagrant violation of the
order of the Chief Justice.
Contempt of the court is a criminal offense punishable upon an individual, a fine not
exceeding $250,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months. For a
company or any other association, the fine would not exceed $750,000.
