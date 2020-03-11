Latest update March 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

18 months for selling iPhone 11 for $8000

Mar 11, 2020

“Your worship, I sold the phone for next to nothing. I get $8000 for it… I does usually work hard. I have two children to look after; I don’t do these kinda things. I’m begging you for a fine and some time to pay back for the phone,” an excavator operator told the court after he admitted to stealing and selling an iPhone 11.

Jailed: Philbert Cush (right)

He was jailed for 18 months for the offence.
Philbert Cush, 53, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when the charge was read to him.
It is alleged that on February 26, 2020, at Robb Street Georgetown, he stole an iPhone 11 valued $260,000, property of Ronda Harry.
According to the charge, on the day in question, Harry was cleaning while her phone was on a table at her boutique at Lot 48 Robb Street, Georgetown.
The court heard that Cush then entered the store and started pricing items. When Harry turned her back and continued cleaning, the defendant picked up the phone and made good his escape.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched, the investigating rank later obtained video footage from the nearby business.
On March 6, 2020, at High Street, Georgetown, police on patrol saw the defendant with a group of men when they arrested him and took him to the Brickdam Police Station. The defendant was positively identified by Harry when she arrived at the police station.
The defendant was cautioned and the allegation was put to him and he told the police that he sold the phone under the clock at Stabroek Market.
The defendant then begged the court for mercy and swore that he would never rob again if given a fine and the chance to repay the virtual complainant.
After the defendant’s explanation, Chief Magistrate McLennan in handing down the sentence, told the defendant that she took into consideration his early guilty plea, the fact that he apologised and that he promised he would never steal again.
The Magistrate noted that she also took into consideration the prevalence of the offence and the value of the article.

 

