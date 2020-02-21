Hemraj Mathura wins RHTY&SC Demerara Bank Spelling Bee

Paying it Forward programme assists Rose Hall Town Primary

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) last week hosted a Spelling Bee competition at the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The programme formed part of the team’s Say No/Say Yes Campaign which targets school children in Berbice and sponsored by the Rose Hall Branch of Demerara Bank.

Hemraj Mathura of the Rose Hall Town Primary School emerged as the champion while Kaydean Lord and Ademic Munroe were the runners-up. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Spelling Bee is just one of over 250 activities that would be organised by the RHTY&SC and its cricket teams.

The main objective is to target school children in all of Berbice schools to say no to drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol, tobacco, pre martial sex and yes to education, sports, culture, life and religion. Among the main programmes to be hosted in 2020 are Children Mash Parade, Youth Job Fair, Youth Information Booklet, Summer Camp, Youth Inspiration Forum, Top ten Award Ceremony, educational poster among numerous others.

Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, expressed gratitude to Demerara Bank for their continued investment in the club’s most successful programme. The Bank has been sponsoring the event for seven years and Naidu noted that students eagerly look forward to it, annually. Each of the top three winners collected a trophy and a supply of educational materials. Demerara Bank, as part of its corporate duty invests in the development of Guyana via sports, education, community development, youth

development and culture. The Rose Hall Town Branch is currently celebrating its 16th anniversary.

Additionally, the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division and Under-21 teams handed over sports gears and a financial donation to the Rose Hall Town Primary School. The teams made the contribution under it’s Paying it Forward Programme which is an inspiration from popular American TV Host, Ellen De Gener.

The teams, under the programme, strives to make a positive difference in the lives of others as a way to say thank you to the God they serve for all the blessings they have received on and off the cricket field.

The financial donation would be used by the school’s management to manage its daily operations while Naidu stated that the sport equipment was donated in an effort to promote the importance of sports among youths.

Sports, he stated brings discipline into the people’s characters and get them to work as a collective unit. He also committed to club to assisting the school on a regular basis as most of the club’s membership were once students.