Tucville, Soesdyke lead latest FBF, NSC, AL Sport Windball Cricket

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Tucville and Soesdyke girls lead the latest Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF), National Sports Commission (NSC) and AL Sport & Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket competition.
Latest Results show in the Girls department –
Tucville Secondary scored 120-2 with Raynetta Adams 77 to defeat Queenstown Secondary whom they restricted to 80-3 off the allotted overs. Keisha Rawlins hit 30, while Raynetta Adams took 2-31 for the winners.
Soesdyke Secondary scored 140-1; Richard Ishmael Secondary fell short at 76 -1 with Akalla Rampratop hitting 58.
University of Guyana hit 72-0, Akeza Thompson 34; Mae’s Secondary 11-3. Kerissa Christian took 2-wkts.
In the Boys department –
Charlestown Government Secondary made 85-5; Sudin Kamal 24: Javan Bishop 2-18 to beat Brickdam Secondary with 76-2. Domaneeh Wills hit 32 in a losing effort.
The Business School 120-2 with Brandon Dhanraj 54; Saint Joseph’s High fell just short at 116-3; Lorenzo Ragunandan made 68.
Feb 19, 2020The Guyana Mixed Marital Arts Karate Association held their first annual Marital Arts Championship last Sunday at the New Diamond/Grove Primary School. All six Marital Arts Academies that fall under...
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
The best of journalists and newspapers get it wrong sometimes. Very few have not made mistakes if there are such few. There... more
When Exxon struck oil in 2015, it made this fact known to the government. The Coalition then in opposition knew about it... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If candidates were to get a prize for making the best case for why they are best suited to be Secretary-General... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]