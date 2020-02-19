Tucville, Soesdyke lead latest FBF, NSC, AL Sport Windball Cricket

Latest update February 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Tucville and Soesdyke girls lead the latest Forbes Burnham Foundation (FBF), National Sports Commission (NSC) and AL Sport & Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket competition.
Latest Results show in the Girls department –
Tucville Secondary scored 120-2 with Raynetta Adams 77 to defeat Queenstown Secondary whom they restricted to 80-3 off the allotted overs. Keisha Rawlins hit 30, while Raynetta Adams took 2-31 for the winners.
Soesdyke Secondary scored 140-1; Richard Ishmael Secondary fell short at 76 -1 with Akalla Rampratop hitting 58.
University of Guyana hit 72-0, Akeza Thompson 34; Mae’s Secondary 11-3. Kerissa Christian took 2-wkts.
In the Boys department –
Charlestown Government Secondary made 85-5; Sudin Kamal 24: Javan Bishop 2-18 to beat Brickdam Secondary with 76-2. Domaneeh Wills hit 32 in a losing effort.
The Business School 120-2 with Brandon Dhanraj 54; Saint Joseph’s High fell just short at 116-3; Lorenzo Ragunandan made 68.

