SAME STORY, DIFFERENT PLAYERS!

WHY ARE WE STEALING SO MUCH OR GIVING IT AWAY IN ABUNDANCE?

GRANGER AND JAGDEO NEED TO EXPLAIN TO THE NATION WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY.

KAIETEUR NEWS PUBLISHED AN ARTICLE ON FRIDAY LAST WITH THE HEADLINE ‘IDB LOANS GUYANA G$121M TO BOOST EXPERTISE IN ENERGY DEPT…’

THAT LOAN ISN’T ONLY SHOCKING, IT’S AN ‘EYE-PASS’ TO THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY WHEN WE ARE SPENDING HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS ON HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE PROJECTS!!!

JUST IMAGINE, THEY TOOK A 121 MILLION GUYANA DOLLAR LOAN FROM A FOREIGN BANK TO BOOST UP OUR ENERGY DEPARTMENT SO THAT WE CAN BETTER UNDERSTAND THE OIL INDUSTRY,

AT THE SAME TIME, THEY ARE SPENDING G$827 MILLION TO BUILD A SCHOOL AT YARROWKABRA ON THE SOESDYKE/LINDEN HIGHWAY WHICH CAN BE CONSTRUCTED FOR FAR LESS THAN HALF OF THAT SUM.

THEY HAVE ANNOUNCED THE BUILDING OF ANOTHER SCHOOL ON THE ESSEQUIBO COAST FOR ANOTHER 573 MILLION GUYANA DOLLARS, WHICH ALSO CAN BE BUILT FOR HALF OF THAT SUM.

DO THE MATHS GUYANA!!! SEE WHAT THEY ARE DOING WITH YOUR HARD EARNED TAX DOLLARS!!!

WE HAVE ONLY BROUGHT TO YOUR ATTENTION, TWO PROJECTS THAT WERE ANNOUNCED RECENTLY.

WHAT THIS MEANS IN SIMPLE TERMS GUYANA?

IMAGINE YOUR DAD SPENDING $200,000 AT PALM COURT EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS WITH HIS FRIENDS AND COLLEAGUES, AND ANOTHER $100,000 AT BAROOM-BAR WITH THE HOUSEHOLD EARNINGS.

THEN HE TELLS THE FAMILY HE HAS TO GO TO THE BANK FOR A $100,000 LOAN TO GRILL THE TWO WINDOWS AT THE BACK OF YOUR HOUSE BECAUSE THIEVES BROKE IN A FEW TIMES. WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO HIM?

WELL GUYANA, THAT IS WHAT OUR LEADERS DOING TO US !!!

VERY SMART, EH? WOULDN’T YOU AGREE?

THINK ABOUT IT!!!