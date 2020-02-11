Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Former Senegal PM, Jason Carter to co-chair Carter Center elections delegation

Feb 11, 2020 News 0

With three weeks to go before this country’s General and Regional elections, it has been announced that former Prime Minister of Senegal, Aminata Touré, will play a major role in monitoring the process.

Former Prime Minister of Senegal, Aminata Touré

According to the US-based, Carter Center, Touré and Jason J. Carter, chairperson of The Carter Center Board of Trustees, will co-lead the Center’s international election observation mission in Guyana.
“The Carter Center and my grandfather, (US) President (Jimmy) Carter, care deeply about democratic governance in Guyana,” the Chairman said.
“This election is an important opportunity for all Guyanese to rise above political divisions, respect democratic principles, and move together toward a brighter future. I look forward to returning to Guyana to observe this important election.”
Meanwhile, Touré said that she is honoured to co-lead the mission.
She served as the Prime Minister of Senegal from 1 September 2013 to 4 July 2014
“We hope the election will help move Guyana forward in the spirit of inclusive governance.”
The Carter Center has had a core team and group of long-term observers in Guyana since early January.

Jason Carter

Carter and Touré will arrive in the days leading up to the election to meet with key stakeholders — including political party candidates, civil society organizations, government officials, and other international election observer missions, before observing polling, counting, and tabulation on March 2.
The Carter Center is observing Guyana’s general election at the invitation of the government of Guyana. The entity has been coming here since the 1990s.
In 2015, the former US president, 95, was here for the elections but left on an emergency after falling ill. The center has been instrumental in brokering critical agreements on how elections should be run.
A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center says it has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care.
The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.
There are a number of other observer missions, including from the European Union delegation.

More in this category

Sports

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Feb 11, 2020

Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Read More
Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB Lewison U15 50 overs competition

Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB...

Feb 11, 2020

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new...

Feb 11, 2020

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win Wine Vault pre-Valentine golf tourney

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win...

Feb 11, 2020

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and Adonis joined by Hamel-Smith and Pinas as top prize winners

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and...

Feb 11, 2020

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National Gymnasium’s Tarmac As GBA hold Mashramani Extravaganza on Feb 16

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National...

Feb 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019