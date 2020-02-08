GTT is utility company with most complaints

US-controlled Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is the utility with the most complaints.

Last year, there were 363 complaints against the telephone company while the Guyana Power and Light Inc. attracted 262.

The disclosures were made yesterday by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates GTT, Digicel, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI).

There were 86 complaints against GWI and four for Digicel.

According to PUC’s chairperson, Dela Britton, the Commission believes that the number of complaints does not really reflect the reality…It is the suspicion that persons are actually not accessing the Commission’s services.

The Commission has been on a campaign to raise awareness across the country.

It has opened offices in Berbice and Linden, and will establish another at Henrietta, Essequibo. The doors are to open from Monday.

While there were four complaints from citizens in Essequibo last year, PUC always suspected that the figures should be higher.

According to Britton, a feasibility study carried out, found that there were many concerns- it was just that persons were not able to access the Commission’s office.

In fact, the Commission is moving to have consumers call them, and if they are out of phone credit, the Commission will call back to hear the complaints.

PUC is the body that not only has oversight on the utility companies but also has to approve developmental and expansion plans and applications for rates.

However, it does not issue licences.

According to Britton, the entity is preparing for liberalisation of the telecoms sector.

With regards to complaints, consumers would file on issues of tampering, in which they are contesting investigations by utility companies.

It also receives complaints on delays in applications for services, billing disputes, connection and reconnection and other issues.