Guyana got nuff sick people. Once you go to de public hospital you would get de impression that half de country sick today and de odda half gun sick tomorrow. Of course nuff of dem sick in dem head.
Dem have people who just have to hear de word sick and dem does get sick. If somebody cough near to dem, right away dem does believe dem got a cough. These are de people who does believe dem ketch every germ that pass by.
De English people got a word fuh such sickness. Is a big word. Hypochondriac.
Dem boys seh de public hospital does see people like that every day and in de dozens. At one time de hospital use to treat dem. A nurse give dem a container of coloured water and right away de person does seh how he or she get cured.
Doctors use to give de people sugar pills and de people does get better, because as old people seh, dem believe in de medicine. Belief kills and belief cures. But dem only got so much sugar pills—de word fuh dem is placebo—suh de hospital adopt a new method.
It sending dem same sick people to de clinics that deh near where dem live. De only thing de hospital don’t do is tell dem “Out de place.”
De only people who don’t sick often is de politicians. Dem always frighten that when dem off de job somebody gun tek dem place. But when dem do feel li’l funny, some of dem does go overseas fuh treatment. Dem don’t trust de local nurses.
Dem boys seh de nurses don’t really like de politicians because dem same nurses believe that is de politicians who does keep down dem pay.
De police was in de same boat as de doctors. Dem use to keep away from de public hospital because some of dem did mek mistake and shoot some nurses wid pellets during a strike in 1999.
When dem get sick de only two places dem could go was home or to dem private hospital. But times change. Dem boys got de medicine to cure any politicians.
Talk half and get medication from de Waterfalls paper.
