Supreme Court clarifies technical difficulties hampering access to electronic database

The Georgetown Supreme Court has been experiencing technical difficulty caused by a temporary interruption in access to its electronic database.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Protocol and Communications Office of the Supreme Court explained the Court has been experiencing difficulties since late November 2019.

The statement was in response to a Kaieteur News headline “Digital court registry crashes… No back-up system available”.

The statement claimed that the content and conclusions arrived at in the article are incorrect.

“It is unfortunate that the journalist responsible did not seek a comment from the Registrar of the Supreme Court or the Protocol and Communications Unit before going to print.”

The statement sought to clarify reports that the Court’s digital system had crashed and there were no back system available.

The Supreme Court’s Information and Technology Department has been continuously engaged in maintaining and updating its servers to improve and preserve the Court’s electronic database and infrastructure, according to the statement.

“This does not mean that the Court’s digital systems have crashed. Our data entry and current electronic file uploads continue on a daily basis as we work to resolve the issue of access.

“The database is also secure and progress has been made with a view to accessing it.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court noted that it assures all court users that the registry is fully operational.

The statement continued that a system has been put in place to facilitate manual access by court users to public records in its custody.

“Any person who requires such assistance may submit the case reference numbers and years and any other relevant information to our counter-clerks in the registry.

“The Supreme Court wishes to advise that the digital recording and transcription services of the Courts outfitted with digital recording equipment are not affected by this technical difficulty.