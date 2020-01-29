RHTYSC, MS, Farfan and Mendes Ltd Renews Cricket sponsorship for 24th year

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Hilbert Foster on Friday last described long term sponsor Farfan and Mendes Ltd as one of the main foundations of his club’s success story over the years. The Providence based company has been an official sponsor of Guyana’s most vibrant youth and sports Organisation since 1997. Foster stated that the relationship actually started in 1996 when the company thru its then General Manager Mrs. June Mendes, donated a grass cutter towards the upkeeping of the Area H Ground.

The Company in February, 1997 became the official sponsor of the RHTYSC, MS under-15 team and over the years the team have won several Berbice Championships and produced dozens of Berbice and Guyana Under-15 players.

Among the players produced by the club under the sponsorship, who went on to play for the West Indies are Assad Fudadin, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Royston Crandon and Kevlon Anderson. Others who played for Guyana include Abdel Fudadin, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Murphy La Rose, Dominic Rikhi, Shevon Marks, Shawn Pereira, Naresh Mahadeo, Parmanand Narine, Arif Chan, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Matthew Pottaya, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia and Mahendra Gopilall.

Foster hailed the relationship between the club and the company as one that has touched and changed the lives of countless youths in a positive way. He stated that youths from his small hometown and across Berbice have benefitted from the sponsorship and other forms of support.

The RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd Under-15 team since 1997 has successfully hosted over one thousand self-developmental activities under the sponsorship.

These includes, Senior Citizens Breakfast Programme, Say No/ Say Yes Programme, Tribute to Mothers, Tribute to Fathers, Children Mash Parade, Tribute to Heroes, Summer Camp, Medical Outreaches, Feeding of the Poor, Construction of Play field, Career Fair, Youth Information Booklet, Posters, Educational Competitions, Youth Inspirational Forum, Tribute to Teachers and Top Ten Students Awards.

The company over the years has also supported the club by sponsoring its annual review magazine, charity programmes, cricket academy, summer camp, annual Christmas village among others. Asst Secretary/ CEO Simon Naidu reassured the company that its support was appreciated as sponsorship was hard to obtain in Guyana, much less for it to last for almost a quarter of a century. The team under the leadership of Captain Matthew Pottaya, Naidu pledged would continue to maintain the high standard of the club.

Marketing Executive of the company, Onai Vasconcellous, stated that Farfan and Mendes Ltd was pleased to be associated with the RHTYSC, MS and that the club, has an excellence record of promoting the Company’s brand. He expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to expand in the future. The sponsorship for 2020 is worth $250,000.