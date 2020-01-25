De Waterfalls paper calling some shots

If is one thing people can seh about de Waterfalls paper is dat it always tekking on dem big companies who come to rob Guyana.

Dem got a saying dat if people don’t be careful all who was dem colonial master gon come back posing as investors. Everybody know wha de colonial masters do. Dem wuk de people and tek out de riches. All de country use to get was salt fish, dry potato, and dem farrin food like sardine and corn beef.

Now de investor coming back. He does ask fuh concession. Then when he get wha he come for like de gold or de bauxite or even de oil, dem does try to mek all de money from whatever dem doing and at de same time dem want Guyana to pay for it.

De Waterfalls paper does check all of dem and as soon as dem slip, de paper does ready to expose wha dem doing. When de farrin gold company bring in its own plane to cut out de local operators, de Waterfalls paper talk.

It talk when de Russian bauxite company decide dat it gon smart de whole country. It get concession fuh fuel; dem boys hear how it use to sell fuel. Dem even get receipt from some of de people who buy de fuel.

Now de Waterfalls paper watching de people in de oil industry. Dem get a contract dat give dem all de advantage. Dem get de oil and dem get de money. Dem give Guyana little or nutten and when de people talk, dem seh how is dem money in de first place.

Puppy does tun dog. Guyana wake up; it asking fuh a fair share. It like a love relationship. When two people meet, one of dem does try to outsmart de odda. But when de second one learn, is a different story.

Dat is when somebody does call fuh some conditions. Dem boys know de story. People got to give and take. Today de Waterfalls paper demanding dat de oil company give because Guyana fed up of tekking bull crap.

Talk half and give thanks to de Waterfalls paper.