‘Carjacking victim’ parked ‘stolen’ vehicle outside relatives’ home

Police have reportedly established that a West Coast Demerara man who claimed he was a carjacking victim had actually hidden his ‘stolen’ vehicle at the home of relatives.

The 32-year-old is being investigated for what police say appears to be a false report, in which he claimed to have been attacked and relieved of his car last Wednesday night.

The man had claimed that he recovered his car the following day in an abandoned area at Hague, West Coast Demerara.

However, when investigators visited the area yesterday, some residents reportedly informed them that the man had parked the vehicle outside his grandparents’ home. The residence is unoccupied.

One resident even recalled speaking to the ‘victim’ and informing him that the vehicle was badly parked.

In addition, police also questioned a driver who said that he took the ‘victim’ to the area on Thursday to uplift his car.

Despite being confronted with this evidence, the alleged ‘victim’ is said to be holding out that he was carjacked.

He was released on station bail yesterday, as police continue further investigations. Police are contemplating filing charges.

The ‘victim’ had turned up at the Den Amstel Police Station around 23:30 hrs on Wednesday.

He alleged that he was driving in the vicinity of a bus shed in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, when three men flagged him down.

The ‘victim’ said that when he slowed down, one of the men drew a handgun, pointed it at him, and ordered him out of his vehicle.

He allegedly complied, and the men entered and drove off with his car.

Police reportedly became suspicious after noticing contradictory aspects in the man’s story.

However, the ‘victim’ allegedly became annoyed when the ranks began to question him further. Sources said that he stormed out of the station, while stating that he would file a report with “bigger people.”

Ranks then went to the scene of the ‘carjacking’, but failed to locate the ‘stolen’ car.

Yesterday, policemen who were continuing the investigation visited the area where the alleged victim resided. They were surprised to see the same man driving his ‘stolen’ car.

A source noted that the ‘carjackers’ appeared to have left the vehicle undamaged.

Police escorted the ‘victim’ to the Den Amstel Police Station. There, he allegedly said that he had located the vehicle around 08:30 hrs at the back of Hague Village, West Coast Demerara.

Police then accompanied him to the area where the car was allegedly abandoned.

However, none of the residents that the ranks questioned recalled seeing an abandoned vehicle in the area.

Police then took the ‘victim’ to the station, where he allegedly made slight changes to his carjacking tale.

This time, he reportedly stated that the ‘carjackers’ had attacked him when he slowed down at a speed bump.