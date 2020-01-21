Only police can deh pon leave and still wukking

When anybody want couple days no-pay leave all dem have to do is apply for a job at de Harbour Bridge. When dem get de job, dem have to just pick up a vehicle, without permission, go out and have a good drink wid de boys, then drive de vehicle overboard.

Dat is what a man do de odda day. Dem boys see de car heading up de road and then it disappear. One of dem boys thought he was dreaming; anodda one think he was seeing magic.

Dis driver tek de trench at Banks DIH fuh de road. But then again, since he wukking by de river, he believe cars and pick-ups can operate like a boat. He tek a vehicle and drive it like if it is he own.

In anodda part of de country, a businessman and he family decide to beat a man who had a stroke because dem can’t find de man son. And dem travel all over de country looking fuh dis man. Dem go to Linden; then dem go to Berbice.

Then when dem couldn’t ketch de person dem looking for, dem decide dat if you can’t suck mammy, you got to tek granny.

Money does fly to people head. Dem break up all de window in de old man house; dem soak de ration wid kerosene, dem ransack de place and then dem beat de old man.

It tek a while before de police respond because dem boys hear de businessman does top up dem police ranks. Dat is why dem couldn’t bring dem self to arrest him. Is people from de city who had to go after dis beating.

Four of dem deh in de station but dem boys hear dat when people gone, dem sitting down pon de bench outside like if dem deh pon de seawall. Dem forget dat people got cameras.

And while people mekking fuss de police smiling. De back pay dem get fuh Christmas done. Dat is why when people go to mek a report, dem does believe de police deh pon de job and deh pon leave at de same time.

Talk half and watch how police does deh pon leave and still wukking.