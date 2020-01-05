Two to be charged for killing Black Bush Polder farmer

Two persons are expected to be charged this week for the murder of a Black Bush Polder man, according to a police source.

The men were arrested shortly after the incident. Kaieteur News was told that a file was prepared and sent for advice to the DPP on Friday.

Navin Dhuman, called “Jack”, a 36-year-old rice farmer formerly of Lot 28 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, was bludgeoned to the head by two cattle farmers and beaten during a heated row that turned physical in the said village on December 30, 2019.

Kaieteur News understands that the hit to the head caused extensive damage, which ultimately led to his death.

Dhuman’s mother, Indranie Ramjanam, told reporters that the now dead man left home late Monday afternoon to confront a resident and inform them about their cattle which was destroying his rice crop.

Ramjanam said, “Dem argue like and then dem start beat am and then he pick up he bicycle, and he ride away. But they follow he with dem motorbike and lash am with the iron bar behind he head and start beat he more.”

She added that her son, although injured, reportedly dragged his bloody body to a friend’s house a distance away and they contacted her.

He was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital but was transferred shortly after to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Due to his condition, he was again moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Dhuman suffered internal bleeding and extensive brain damage.

Dhuman was married and fathered four children. Investigations are ongoing.