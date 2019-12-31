PPP leaders support public release of Govt., oil companies’ email correspondence

Latest update December 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
The leaders of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) are in support of calls to publish details, particularly email correspondence between Government and officials and the six companies that were selected to bid to handle for the sale of Guyana’s Liza crude.A press conference was held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street yesterday, where Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and PPP Presidential Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali fielded questions from Kaieteur News on the issue.
Dec 31, 2019Coomacka upset Botafago 2-1, Topp XX stop H & L Winners Connection 2-1 to advance Coomacka’s fairy-tale run continued as they overcame the highly rated Botafago 2-0, while Topp XX halted the...
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019
There is no other occasion where deep love flows between man and woman like tsunamic waves than the Old Year’s night romantic... more
It was a shock to learn recently that Walter Rodney was either a member of the People’s Progressive Party or was close... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]