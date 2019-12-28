Parliament dissolves on December 30

Latest update December 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
President David Granger has issued a proclamation declaring that the National Assembly will be dissolved on December 30, 2019, paving way for the
election of its members to occur on March 2, 2020.
The Proclamations were issued today, December 27, 2019. Article 70 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President, may at any time, by proclamation dissolve Parliament.
It is also provided in Article 61 of the Constitution that an election of members of the National Assembly under Article 60 (2) shall be held on such day within three months after every dissolution of Parliament as the President shall appoint by Proclamation.
The President has also proclaimed that the ten Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) will be dissolved on December 30, 2019, to pave way for their election on March 2, 2020 as well.
Dec 28, 2019Georgetown – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has officially written the Guyana Football Fe deration (GFF) reiterating that the GFF has the responsibility for...
Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019
There will be more discoveries of oil in huge quantities as the months and years pass on and there will be more documents... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It is a valid criticism of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that they have more often failed... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]