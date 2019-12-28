Parliament dissolves on December 30

President David Granger has issued a proclamation declaring that the National Assembly will be dissolved on December 30, 2019, paving way for the

election of its members to occur on March 2, 2020.

The Proclamations were issued today, December 27, 2019. Article 70 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana states that the President, may at any time, by proclamation dissolve Parliament.

It is also provided in Article 61 of the Constitution that an election of members of the National Assembly under Article 60 (2) shall be held on such day within three months after every dissolution of Parliament as the President shall appoint by Proclamation.

The President has also proclaimed that the ten Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) will be dissolved on December 30, 2019, to pave way for their election on March 2, 2020 as well.