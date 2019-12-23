GFF Super 16 Cup…Cortez’ double and Opara’s hat-trick leads Western Tigers and GDF into quarterfinals

The trend of Elite League teams ruling the roost continued on night three of the GFF Super 16 Cup at the Bartica Community Centre Ground and the Anna Regina Community Ground, respectively.

The Guyana Defence Force Football Club members were in no mood to allow their opponents and host, Mainstay Gold Stars any room to get comfortable and at the same time, wanted to ink their name in the history books as the first team to win a yearend tournament match in the Cinderella County.

The home team did put up some resistance in the first half hour of the match but as that time expired, the Army lads went to work after sounding out their opponents.

Goal number one was hammered in by Olvis Mitchell in the 32nd minute and six minutes later, the advantage was doubled when Colin Nelson added his name to the score sheet in the 38th minute.

The final 45 minutes was all the Benjamin Opara show as the leading forward fired in three goals to register the second hat-trick of the tournament, emulating Buxton United’s Dillon Wright who achieved his on Friday night last at the BV Ground.

Opara, who was named player-of-the match and received a NAMILCO hamper for his exploits, scored in the 53rd, 65th and 83rd minutes to seal a memorable and historic 5-0 win. The GDF outfit has earned a quarterfinal against Buxton United which will unfold on Boxing Night.

Up at the Bartica Community Center, competitive football made a welcome return with home team, Rivers View Football Club putting up stern resistance against Western Tigers but they lost out eventually, 4-2.

Cortez Kellman scored the first of his two goals in the 27th minute to hand Western Tigers the lead. This was further increased in the 34th minute, thanks to a Clive Nobrega strike.

Kellman completed his double in the 55th minute but then the home team, fuelled on by the support of a sizable crowd, the largest to date at any venue, fired back with two goals to come within striking distance of upsetting the visitors.

Andrew Simmons in the 58th minute and Ryan Andries in the 68th minute brought some hope to the home team’s fight.

However, that was ended when Randolph Wagner converted Western Tigers’ fourth goal in the 83rd minute to seal the win and a place on Wednesday against the Guyana Police Force.

The final two round-of-sixteen matches were slated to be played last night at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Demerara.