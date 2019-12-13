Trophy Stall is latest company to support KFC Goodwill Schools’ Football

Starts tomorrow at GFF National Training Facility

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind the Petra Organisation for the staging of the 2nd KFC Goodwill Under-18 Schools’ Football tournament which is set to commence tomorrow. At a simple presentation ceremony held yesterday at their South Road location, the entity presented the winning trophies and medals to the Petra Organisation.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca who accepted the prizes, thanked Trophy Stall for their contribution towards the development of sports in Guyana, adding that their input has motivated the youths.

The participating teams are defending champions Shiva Boys of Trinidad and Tobago, hinterland teams Annai and Waramadong Secondary’s and the top three teams from the just concluded Guyoil Under-18 League, Lodge and Annandale and Marian Academy which has replaced French Guiana team, USL Montjoly.

Mendonca stated that this will be a good assessment for the local teams to see where they are as compared to their compatriots abroad. The six teams are being placed in two groups of three and will play each other once in the group. The winner and runner-up of each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Matches are set for the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre at Providence. Following are the Fixtures:

12/14/2019 Round Robin Day 1 Training Centre Match #

13:00 hrs Annai vs Annandale 1

15:00 hrs Lodge Secondary vs Waramadong 2

12/16/2019 Round Robin Day 2

13:00 hrs Lodge Secondary vs Marian Academy 3

15:00 hrs Shiva Boys vs Annai 4

12/18/2019 Round Robin Day 3

13:00 hrs Shiva Boys vs Annandale 5

15:00 hrs Waramadong vs Marian Academy 6

12/20/2019 Semi Finals

13:00 hrs Winner of B vs Runner up A 7

15:00 hrs Winner of A vs Runner up B 8

12/22/2019 Finals Third Place Playoff

17:00 hrs Loser 7 vs Loser 8 9

Finals

19:00 hrs Winner vs Winner of 8 10