Moves apace to address issues affecting several Region 10 communities

Several works committee members from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) led by Regional Chairman of Upper Demerara/Berbice, Mr. Renis Morian recently visited a number of areas within the region.

The delegation comprised a number of officials including Mr. Frederick Flatts, Harold Davis, Morian, among others. They sought to access and better understand the needs and issues affecting several of the communities.

The first community to gain the attention of the team was Coomacka where there are ongoing efforts to free the channel of the Demerara River along with other erosion control works.

Morian, in an invited comment, disclosed that over the past two decades, no serious attempts were made at ensuring that these were addressed. He said that taking into consideration that this has been taking place for more than two decades, the Regional Administration of Region 10, with support from government and the NDIA, sought to ensure that serious and maximum attention is given to this project.

“We have recognized that unfortunately there was no serious attention given to this for over two decades, and because of this, it has resulted in a number of serious challenges and difficulties. It is the primary reason that we at the RDC have decided to forge ahead with immediate and priority attention to this project, as we recognized that it must be addressed with great urgency,” Morian said.

The team also visited Speightland, lower Kara Kara and the Hymara Creek. Morian said that these visits undertaken by the NDIA and his region, form part of the regional programme that is tasked with addressing flooding and erosion. He stressed that such a programme is important, noting that it allows the RDC, with support from the NDIA, to be effective and efficient when addressing several issues affecting residents within Region 10.

Morian disclosed that later this month another visit will be made, noting that it will seek to examine reported blockage at the upper Kara Kara Creek area.

“We have been closely monitoring a number of these areas, and I can tell you that the works committee along with myself and other officials, with the RDC, will continue to examine these areas, and that is one very important reason for our planned visit,” he said.

The Regional Chairman stressed that the RDC has been aggressively addressing erosion-related issues with urgency, considering that the primary concern is to ensure that residents are not only safe but also comfortable.

“We have a responsibility to our residents within Upper Demerara-Berbice. Therefore, as the Regional Chairman, backed by my councillors, we are always seeking to ensure that erosion-related matters and concerns are addressed as quickly as possible so as to ensure that residents’ fears and concerns are put to rest,” Morian declared.