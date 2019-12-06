Joint Services persistent in development

Sixteen ranks of the Guyana Defence Force received certificates when they graduated on Wednesday from a seven-day bartending programme at the Carnegie School Home of Economics.

These graduates are set to demonstrate their capabilities at various functions, which will be held across the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) from time to time.

At the same time, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) hosted a two-day seminar on Juvenile Justice Act. It was conducted over two days from December 3, 2019 by Director of the Juvenile Justice Act; Mr. Boston and his Deputies Mrs. Edghill and Mr. Gonsalves at the Indigenous People’s Conference Hall Central, Lethem.

Commenting on the graduation of the soldiers, Base Commander Major of GDF; Earl Edghill said, “Soldiers can now rub shoulders with their peers in the training. These soldiers are employed at various messes across the GDF and were drawn from Air Corps, Base Camp Ayanganna, Base Camp Stephenson and the Coast Guard.

“Exposing them to this skills training is in keeping with the Force’s policy on development of its human resources.”

The course was conducted under the aegis of the office of the Staff Officer One General Five (SOIG5), which has responsibility for overseeing the training of GDF troops at external institutions. The SOIG5 and the Force were represented by Major Edghill at the graduation ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) training was geared to sensitise the participants on the purpose of the JJA. It rehabilitated, educated and reintegrated juvenile offenders also highlighted the various ways that a juvenile must be dealt with once he or she has come into conflict with the law.

The various measures of diversion were emphasised and how it is to be done once possible.

The training was welcomed by Commander, Superintendent K. King and his Deputy, Woman Assistant Superintendent, Fernandes.