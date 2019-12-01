Rahamans Christmas Tree lit

Joyfully ushering in the season of Christmas on Friday evening was Minister of Business,. Haimraj Rajkumar, who switched on the lights to the 60-foot Rahaman Christmas Tree.

The scene was witnessed by scores of commuters and children gathered at the Rahaman’s Park Triangle, on the East Bank of Demerara.

Minister Rajkumar, during his remarks to the mammoth crowd, extended Christmas greetings on behalf of President David Granger and his ministerial colleagues. He also urged those present to have a happy and unscathed festive season.

“This is a time where we show extra love and care for our family and friends, a season where we bond. We all come together and share wonderful moments.

“What I want us as citizens to remember is to be cautious and observe all safety rules and regulations; be our friends’ keeper… In that way we can all spend the festive season in peace and unity,” the Business Minister noted.

Organisers of the event, Ray Rahaman, and his son Elan Rahaman, thanked everyone who attended the “lighting up”. The senior Rahaman said the event, which is in its 14th year was birthed and embraced by his mother, who has since passed.

The programme also featured performances by veteran Saxophonist, Calvin Nelson, dances by the Pac School of Dance and a masquerade band performance by Ann’s Grove Warriors.

The audience was also entertained by the Fame Band, whose lead singer belted out the well-know holiday tunes “All I want for Christmas is you” and “Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas” to the enjoyment of the audience. (DPI)