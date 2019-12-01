Latest update December 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rahamans Christmas Tree lit

Dec 01, 2019 News 0

Joyfully ushering in the season of Christmas on Friday evening was Minister of Business,. Haimraj Rajkumar, who switched on the lights to the 60-foot Rahaman Christmas Tree.

The Christmas Tree at the Rahaman’s Park Triangle

Mrs Santa Claus distributing gifts to children at the Christmas Tree light up

The scene was witnessed by scores of commuters and children gathered at the Rahaman’s Park Triangle, on the East Bank of Demerara.
Minister Rajkumar, during his remarks to the mammoth crowd, extended Christmas greetings on behalf of President David Granger and his ministerial colleagues. He also urged those present to have a happy and unscathed festive season.
“This is a time where we show extra love and care for our family and friends, a season where we bond. We all come together and share wonderful moments.
“What I want us as citizens to remember is to be cautious and observe all safety rules and regulations; be our friends’ keeper… In that way we can all spend the festive season in peace and unity,” the Business Minister noted.
Organisers of the event, Ray Rahaman, and his son Elan Rahaman, thanked everyone who attended the “lighting up”. The senior Rahaman said the event, which is in its 14th year was birthed and embraced by his mother, who has since passed.
The programme also featured performances by veteran Saxophonist, Calvin Nelson, dances by the Pac School of Dance and a masquerade band performance by Ann’s Grove Warriors.
The audience was also entertained by the Fame Band, whose lead singer belted out the well-know holiday tunes “All I want for Christmas is you” and “Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas” to the enjoyment of the audience. (DPI)

 

More in this category

Sports

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney semifinalists decided

Smalta girls’ peewee football tourney semifinalists decided

Dec 01, 2019

Defending champions West Ruimveldt along with Redeemer, Tucville and North Georgetown Primary will be the four schools heading into the semifinals of the Smalta girls’ under 12a Peewee football...
Read More
Yarmuk are ISA Islamic School inter house champs

Yarmuk are ISA Islamic School inter house champs

Dec 01, 2019

DMW Int’l Hockey Festival Finals to be played today at CASH

DMW Int’l Hockey Festival Finals to be played...

Dec 01, 2019

Turbo Football tournament Defending Champs survive 11-goal thriller

Turbo Football tournament Defending Champs...

Dec 01, 2019

Regional Multiplex and Recreational Park taking shape in WCB

Regional Multiplex and Recreational Park taking...

Dec 01, 2019

GIKMAA concludes final Workshop and Exams for 2019

GIKMAA concludes final Workshop and Exams for

Dec 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Why are you late for work?

    If you stand up outside of any government agency, on any given workday morning, you will appreciate why the government is... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019