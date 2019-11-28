Houston, E.B.D. roadblock drama…

One of captured men was released from long prison stay just three months ago

Jason Burnette, one of the three men who was captured last Tuesday at a Houston, East Bank Demerara roadblock, was only released from a lengthy prison term three months ago.

Prison officials revealed, yesterday, that Burnette, also known as Troy Burnette and Jason Gonsalves, was convicted on two counts of armed robbery, and for unlawful and malicious wounding and possession of arms and ammunition.

He was given a nine-year-sentence, which was reduced to six years’ imprisonment. Burnette was scheduled to be released on February 11, 2019. However, due to misbehaviour, his prison term was extended to August 7, 2019.

“He was an extremely troublesome prisoner up to his last days here,” an official said.

In May 2017, Burnette had to be hospitalised, after he was stabbed by murder accused, Akeem Edwards. His attacker had allegedly killed a Mazaruni Prison inmate in 2014.

Court records show that in January 2010, Burnette was remanded on two counts of robbery under arms and possession of firearm and ammunition charges.

It was alleged that on January 18, 2010, Burnette, who had a firearm, robbed Tonnette Henry of a gold chain, five gold rings, a pair of gold jingles, valued at a total of $440,000 and a laptop, property of Carib Diamond Drilling Company, valued at $180,000.

It is also alleged that on December 30, 2010, Burnette robbed Andrew Davis at knifepoint of one cell phone, one silver ring and $860 in cash.

Burnette was also accused of having in his possession, on January 18, one snub nose .38 revolver and five live rounds of .38 special ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Burnette, ex-policeman Teon “Spoil Child” Allen and Shaquille George, were apprehended on Tuesday while allegedly attempting to evade a roadblock near Rahaman’s Turn, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

Allen was shot and the suspects ended up crashing their silver grey Toyota Allion PWW 6650 at the scene. Police recovered a firearm from the trio.

Crime Chief Michael Kingston told Kaieteur News yesterday that investigators will be placing the suspects on identification parades to ascertain whether they are connected to any recent armed robberies.

“We are reviewing a long list of statement of people who were robbed, because in their statements, they would have given descriptions. Once this process is completed, we will begin the identification parades.”

Allen has had a long history with police for a number of criminal offences.

While he was before the courts for having an illegal AK-47 in his possession, he was arrested and charged for harbouring wanted men, Uree Varswyck and Mark Royden Williams, who broke out of the Camp Street Prison on July 9, during a fire and riot.

Just two months ago, he was charged with discharging a firearm with intent to commit murder and released on $50,000 bail.

He was also wanted by police in Linden for the attempted murder of Denise Grant and Tiffany McDeth, in Amelia’s Ward, on September 2, 2019.

Commenting on the fact that one of the suspects, Jason Burnette, was recently released from prison, the acting Crime Chief said that he recently expressed concern about the number of convicts who were returning to a life of crime after their release.