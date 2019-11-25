Some farrin companies treating Guyana like a woman

Farrin companies does come and use Guyana. Dem does come wid nice words bout how much money dem gun spend to help develop de country. Poor Guyana. It does fall fuh nice words just like some woman who want de best in life.

Dem boys pick up de paper and read how a farrin company and get concessions. It bring in things really cheap. If you see de big trucks and dem heavy duty equipment. Dem things does run pun fuel suh de government had to grant concessions fuh de fuel.

Now it look like if de fuel concessions allow de company to bring in so much fuel that it could sell to odda people. One man seh de farrin company was selling fuel even cheaper than Guyoil.

This selling been going on fuh four years and de people even prepare invoice and give receipts. Dem boys see de invoice and dem lef wid dem mouth open. Dem want to know if GRA gun look into this.

If a local man get a car through duty free concession and he try to sell de car before a certain time he got to pay all de duty pun de car just like if he didn’t get duty free concession. Dem boys want to know if GRA gun mek de farrin company pay de duty pun de oil it sell to dem odda people.

Anodda thing that got dem boys shaking dem head is how farrin people can come to Guyana and set up residence and de government don’t know. It mean that Guyanese does see things and keep dem mouth shut.

Some Venezuelans come and set up shacks stretching fuh couple miles pun de river bank and de government didn’t know. Is when a newspaper show de photo that dem realize what was going on.

Dem have people who wish dem could go to de States and live and Uncle Sam don’t know. Some does try but in de end dem have things that does mek dem come into contact wid de government.

De official word is that Guyana got a big porous border.

Talk half and try look out fuh de country.