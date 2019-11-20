Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De back pay come and de shop price gone up

Nov 20, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Yesterday was International Men’s Day. De whole world know bout International Women’s Day. That is celebrated in March.
Everybody does stop and pay special attention to women; dem does pay attention to how men does brutalise de women, how women are single parents and things like that.
Men start to complain how women does beat dem but not even de police des come to de rescue. Dem seh is de same thing wid Mother’s Day. When that come around all de shops full of men spending money pun everything from chocolate to ribbon.
Is de same kind of complaining mek de people put on a Father’s Day. But nobody hardly notice. Dem same fathers still had to push dem hand in dem pocket to celebrate de day..
Now dem have International Men’s Day. This is de first year dem ever had such a thing but dem boys didn’t even know. Nuff men didn’t know bout this International Men’s Day. Some people organize a forum fuh de men. It wasn’t about women trying to treat men better; it was about men mekking pledges to be better men.
Dem boys seh that de best thing was de snacks that de people prepare fuh de event. Dem boys seh that although is men’s event de people didn’t even prepare some hard stuff.
That is not de only thing that mek dem boys scratch dem head. De workers and de unions clamoring fuh pay increase. Dem threatening strike action if de pay ain’t meet dem. Dem now complaining how de government giving dem de pay increase but BY Christmas is like dem ain’t collect nutten.
But nobody ain’t picketing dem shop people. De people ain’t even get dem pay and suddenly de goods raise. De people don’t have sense. All dem got to do is stop buying certain things.
Dem boys seh dem start watching de price dem paying fuh certain things and as soon as de price gone up dem gun stop. Dem seh dem mean to enjoy this pay increase.
Talk half and watch how de back pay gun dry up.

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by Chanderpaul & Hemraj set up Jaguars’ win

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by...

Nov 20, 2019

Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Read More
Clarke sets new discus record

Clarke sets new discus record

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T tourney

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T...

Nov 20, 2019

King retains Group four championship

King retains Group four championship

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana to host three-match basketball series against Grenada

Guyana to host three-match basketball series...

Nov 20, 2019

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for Saturday, Sunday at Den Amstel

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for...

Nov 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Civic and democratic duty

    Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019