De back pay come and de shop price gone up

Yesterday was International Men’s Day. De whole world know bout International Women’s Day. That is celebrated in March.

Everybody does stop and pay special attention to women; dem does pay attention to how men does brutalise de women, how women are single parents and things like that.

Men start to complain how women does beat dem but not even de police des come to de rescue. Dem seh is de same thing wid Mother’s Day. When that come around all de shops full of men spending money pun everything from chocolate to ribbon.

Is de same kind of complaining mek de people put on a Father’s Day. But nobody hardly notice. Dem same fathers still had to push dem hand in dem pocket to celebrate de day..

Now dem have International Men’s Day. This is de first year dem ever had such a thing but dem boys didn’t even know. Nuff men didn’t know bout this International Men’s Day. Some people organize a forum fuh de men. It wasn’t about women trying to treat men better; it was about men mekking pledges to be better men.

Dem boys seh that de best thing was de snacks that de people prepare fuh de event. Dem boys seh that although is men’s event de people didn’t even prepare some hard stuff.

That is not de only thing that mek dem boys scratch dem head. De workers and de unions clamoring fuh pay increase. Dem threatening strike action if de pay ain’t meet dem. Dem now complaining how de government giving dem de pay increase but BY Christmas is like dem ain’t collect nutten.

But nobody ain’t picketing dem shop people. De people ain’t even get dem pay and suddenly de goods raise. De people don’t have sense. All dem got to do is stop buying certain things.

Dem boys seh dem start watching de price dem paying fuh certain things and as soon as de price gone up dem gun stop. Dem seh dem mean to enjoy this pay increase.

Talk half and watch how de back pay gun dry up.