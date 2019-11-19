17 years for man who killed brother

Orin Jules, 31, was yesterday sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment for killing his brother, Dexter Jules, on June 18, 2016 at their Lot 634 “D” Field,

Sophia, Greater Georgetown home.

Late last month, Orin Jules was arraigned before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Demerara. State Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Mandel Moore had presented a murder indictment against him. He, however, opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence manslaughter.

According to reports, on the day in question, Orin Jules and his 23-year-old brother were involved in a heated argument over him entering a shop owned by the family. It was reported that he ran his brother down with a knife and stabbed him several times to the chest. The injured man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.