Schedule confirmed for last round of Concacaf Nations League group stage matches Guyana host Aruba on Nov. 15, away to Jamaica on Nov. 18

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) yesterday confirmed the schedule and venues for the third and last round of group stage matches of the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League. The League A, B and C matches are set to take place during the November FIFA Match Window.

Created to maximize the match dates available within the FIFA international calendar, and as part of a wider strategy to provide more competitive football for all Member Associations, the Concacaf Nations League kicked off in September with the first six days of group stage matches, delivering exciting competition and setting the course for the journey to the Concacaf Nations League Finals and 2021 Gold Cup.

The second round of matches for the new centralized men’s national team competition, that represents a new era of national team football for the Confederation, took place in October, with plenty of action. With victories over Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique, Honduras is the first team to secure a spot in the Nations League Finals and the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada also earned a spot in the Gold Cup, with a 2-0 win over the United States.

After group stage round-robin play, the four League A group winners will advance to the Concacaf Nations League Finals to crown the first-ever competition champion. The Concacaf Nations League Finals will take place in June 2020, at a to be announced venue.

Additionally, the group winners from League B and League C will be promoted to League A and B, respectively, while the teams at the bottom of League A and League B will be relegated to League B and C, respectively, for the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

In September 2019, the Confederation confirmed that the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League group stage will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, for all 41 Member Associations.

2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League November Group Stage Schedule

*In ET and home team listed first

Thursday, November 14, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM Turks and Caicos Islands vs Sint Maarten – TCIFA National Academy, Turks and Caicos Islands

(B) 2:00 PM St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada – Warner Park, St. Kitts and Nevis

(B) 6:00 PM Belize vs French Guiana – Isidoro Beaton Stadium, Belize

(A) 8:00 PM Martinique vs Honduras – Stade Pierre Aliker, Martinique

(C) 7:00 PM Bahamas vs British Virgin Islands – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

(A) 6:30 PM Curacao vs Costa Rica – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

Friday, November 15, 2019

(B) 2:00 PM St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Nicaragua – Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

(B) 7:00 PM Antigua and Barbuda vs Jamaica – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

(A) 7:00 PM USA vs Canada – Exploria Stadium, USA

(B) 7:30 PM Suriname vs Dominica – Andre Kamperveen Stadion, Suriname

(B) 8:00 PM Guyana vs Aruba – Leonora National Track & Field Center, Guyana

(A) 9:00 PM Panama vs Mexico – Rommel Fernandez, Panama

Saturday, November 16, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM Saint Martin vs Barbados – Raymond Gordon Ernest Guishard Technical Center, Anguilla

(B) 6:00 PM St. Lucia vs Dominican Republic – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

(C) 7:30 PM Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman Islands

(C) 8:00 PM Guatemala vs Puerto Rico – Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala

(B) 10:00 PM El Salvador vs Montserrat – Estadio Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Sunday, November 17, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM Bonaire vs Bahamas – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

(C) 6:00 PM Guadeloupe vs Turks and Caicos Islands – Rene Serge Nabajoth, Guadeloupe

(B) 7:00 PM Grenada vs Belize – Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Grenada

(A) 6:00 PM Costa Rica vs Haiti – Estadio Ricardo Saprissa, Costa Rica

(B) 5:00 PM French Guiana vs St. Kitts and Nevis – Stade du Dr. Edmard Lama, French Guiana

(A) 8:00 PM Honduras vs Trinidad & Tobago – Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, Honduras

Monday, November 18, 2019

(B) 3:00 PM Dominica vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica

(B) 6:00 PM Aruba vs Antigua and Barbuda – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

(B) 8:00 PM Jamaica vs Guyana – Montego Bay Sports Complex, Jamaica

(B) 10:00 PM Nicaragua vs Suriname – Estadio Nacional, Nicaragua

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

(C) 5:00 PM Puerto Rico vs Anguilla – Juan Ramon Loubriel, Puerto Rico

(C) 7:00 PM US Virgin Islands vs Saint Martin – Bethlehem Soccer Complex, US Virgin Islands

(B) 5:30 PM El Salvador vs Dominican Republic – Estadio Cuscatlan, El Salvador

(C) 7:00 PM Barbados vs Cayman Islands – Astro Turf Wildey Stadium, Barbados

(B) 5:30 PM St. Lucia vs Montserrat – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia

(A) 7:30 PM Cuba vs USA – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman Islands

(A) 9:30 PM Mexico vs Bermuda – Estadio Nemesio Diez, Mexico