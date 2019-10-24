Latest update October 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

Venezuelan who picked wrong customer to sell ammo remanded

Oct 24, 2019 News 0

A Venezuelan national who is currently in Guyana buying and selling goods and other items was yesterday remanded after he was arrested by the police for possession of illegal ammunition which he allegedly attempted to sell to a community policing member.
The man, Jorge Guerreiro, 49, a businessman of Colonsito Estado Tachina Venezuela, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.
With the aid of a translator, Guerreiro pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on October 16, 2019, at Arrau Village, Cuyuni River, he had in his possession sixteen 12 gauge cartridges, without being a license firearm holder.
Attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir who is representing Guerreiro requested that he be given reasonable bail, but his application was denied, since the defendant doesn’t have a fixed place of abode in Guyana.
According to the facts of the charge, Guerreiro went in to the Arrau village to conduct business when he attempted to sell some of the ammunitions to a member of the community policing group.
A search was conducted and the defendant was found with fourteen rounds of ammunition. He was escorted to Arrau Police Station and later charged.
Chief Magistrate McLennan added that she wasn’t only remanding the defendant because of his address but also based on the facts presented to the court. The matter was then adjourned to December 16, 2019, and transferred to Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.

