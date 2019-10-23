West Berbice Rice farmer murder… Suspected killer in custody

After more than a week of intense probing, the Police in Region Five West Berbice has reportedly made a breakthrough into the gruesome murder of the West Berbice rice farmer, Gregory Reynolds, called “Bermine” of Number Eight Village, West Coast Berbice.

Reynolds was reportedly shot dead around 22:00 hrs on Monday October 14, last, at his home. His wife had reported to police that her husband was shot dead by three men armed with guns. She had stated that the men entered their yard and shot and killed her husband in the bottom flat (kitchen) of their home, which also houses a shop.

She had reported that the men did not steal anything but escaped shortly after the shooting. She reportedly ran to the upper flat and secured the inside step door to prevent the men from entering upstairs but her husband was left downstairs.

The police had arrested the woman along with her son and daughter since their narration of the incident did not add up.

The police searched the man’s body and found $686,540 in his pockets, leading to the conclusion that it was not a robbery but rather an execution. Neighbours reported hearing screams but were too scared to peek out.

An autopsy conducted on the body showed that the deceased died from a single gunshot wound to the heart compounded by an injury to the head.

After further probing, an individual was identified as one of the gunmen who reportedly killed the popular rice farmer. The man was subsequently arrested and positively pointed out at an Identification parade.

He remains in custody as advice is being sought.

Investigation is continuing.