Resuscitation of masquerade high on Culture Ministry’s agenda — Director General

Masqueraders are now going to enjoy a more structured framework approach towards the artform geared at making it a main stream event with the deserved recognition. This is according to Director General, Ministry of Business, Donald Sinclair.

In a recent interview, Mr. Sinclair affirmed that the art form over the years has not been receiving the deserved attention and has therefore deteriorated greatly. Noting that masquerade presentations at Carifesta XIV received notable nods, he said his Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism is taking a much more structured approach towards developing and resuscitating the traditional practice.

He admitted that cash incentives and monetary support have always been a topic of discussing amongst masqueraders. The Ministry will certainly be addressing this issue in the interest of masqueraders, he added.

He said, however, to ensure the art form develops and becomes export ready, they will have to address areas of rules and governing polices, costuming, rehearsals and educative sessions that surrounds masquerade.

He particularly noted that dancers are going to be trained by professional masquerade enthusiasts, to ensure their presentations are authentic and serves up the traditional masquerade fervour. This was in response to indications that dancers today are not properly trained in the art of masquerade, and there present lackluster performances to the public.

Mr. Sinclair also indicated that the subject of better monetary incentives to masqueraders will also be addressed, adding that new policies will be created to govern and properly co-ordinate public appearances and performances of masquerade bands.

That aside, all masquerade bands will have to be registered with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism, so that be better supervised and controlled by the fraternities.

He said that it is their intention the take masquerade to the next level, and as such, the ministries will work in unison to ensure it is spruced up, polished and present in a form made ready for export purposes and as a tourism product.

Meanwhile, masqueraders on the other hand are calling for systems to be implemented that will propel their art towards maximum develop and international recognition.