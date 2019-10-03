In Guyana, there are inevitable signs of power decay

It is not wise to apply scientific methodologies in the study of humans. They say the future will be ruled by artificial intelligence (AI) but the ubiquity of AI will never replace the mystery and inexplicability of the human mind.

At the end of the day, it is irreplaceable and will continue to determine the shape of life.

Against this theoretical background, one should be careful in applying scientific concepts to understand human behaviour. Any philosophy textbook will instruct you on that. But some forms of societal occurrences make you think that humans are governed by science.

In politics everywhere in the modern world, there seems to be an esoteric scientific law about power decay. It situates itself in rulers and you want to think that science can be applied to understanding the mind.

Take Trump. From the time the inquiry of Russian interference started, psychological degeneration began. Since then, Trump has not done one thing that endears people to him.

As soon as Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, political craziness overtook him. Johnson keeps stumbling from one mad act to the other.

Sensing he was losing grip on power, Salvini in Italy kept doing and saying the most unpalatable things that eventually led to two sworn enemies putting aside their perennial animosities to oust Salvini.

It was the same in Guyana with Burnham. As Rodney’s challenge grew stronger, as his support grew deeper, Burnham failed to counter Rodney. On the contrary, Burnham lost it and went into directions like compulsory national service, banning popular foods, etc.

Contrary to what Indian haters of Burnham have said about the flour ban, it hit African Guyanese just as hard as it did Indians.

Hoyte, Jagdeo and Ramotar followed the same pattern. In fact, Jagdeo lost touch with reality and when he did come back to earth, he had lost power. He will never be president again and even if Irfaan Ali wins, he will not fear a return of Jagdeo so he will eventually become his own man.

Since the no-confidence vote (NCV) in December 2018, political rut has seeped into the deportment, policies and semantics of both the leadership of the PNC and AFC. The manifestations are disturbing but sad. Mr. Granger met the diplomatic community at State House and did the unthinkable.

Why? Decay had already started. Granger told the nation and the diplomats that based on what the chairman of the CCJ had said, he, Granger can submit six names to the Opposition Leader for GECOM chairman. In other words, Granger told the nation, the CCJ rewrote the Guyana constitution.

Granger slips from one repugnant indiscretion to another in quick time. Talking to reporters after the presentation of the credentials of the ambassador of Lesotho, he said that it is his duty to make sure that GECOM is ready and that its decisions are in sync with the laws of the country.

Granger has lifted himself above GECOM and arrogated to himself constitutional authority he does not have. Election has been called and we will never know if he did confront GECOM and GECOM bowed to his questions but if GECOM did, it should not have done so.

Moses Nagamootoo went into self-destructive overdrive since the NCV. Political degeneracy has virtually canopied Nagamootoo in 2019. He arrogated to himself the privilege of reinstating an unpopular General Manager of the Chronicle in the process calling into question the integrity and mental stability of the Chairman of the Board.

Nagamootoo has finally vanished from history with the Stabroek News imbroglio. It is unthinkable to every human on Planet Earth that after the PPP fell that the new government can reduce its advertisements to the private media. Against the background of the Stabroek News contretemps, one can pronounce on the death of Nagamootoo’s legacy. Prior to 2015, he had one, it is gone now.

At the junction of Brickdam and Vlissengen Road, where the Ministry of Health is, there is a huge billboard with the visage of the ministers and 25 other staff members. Never before has one seen this kind of thing from a government in Guyana. It is a waste of taxpayers’ money. But the rut explains it all.

Finally, there is Khemraj Ramjattan. A million experts steeped in Freudian philosophy will not be able to fathom the mind of this politician. He joyfully endorsed the wrong edict from GECOM that all citizens over 18 must go to GECOM and present identification to confirm their registration.

Never in Guyana’s history has such a thing was ever contemplated by election officials. It was an abominable mistake that GECOM quickly repudiated. Manifestation of the decay is ubiquitous.