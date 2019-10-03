Dignitaries join India’s High Commission for 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

The High Commission of India celebrated the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also commemorated International Day of Non-Violence yesterday at Promenade Gardens, Georgetown.

Members of the cabinet were present, including Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Public of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; and Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes.

Other dignitaries were former President, Donald Ramotar; former First Lady, Deolatchmee Ramotar, former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds; High Commissioner of Guyana to India, Dr. David Pollard; High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J Srinivasa; and Ashwini Srinivasa; Member of Parliament and Representative of the Leader of the Opposition, Vickram Bharrat; Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine; Chairman of the Indian Commemoration Trust and Demerara Bank, Dr. Yesu Persaud, and other Members of Parliament.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, highlighted the extraordinary work and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. He explained some of the historical experiences Gandhi encountered as an individual and activist. This included the suppressions Gandhi faced in both India and Africa due to colonialism by the British. He even explained that Gandhi led the poor people from exploitation by the British in the cotton industry.

Nagamootoo said, “We must not separate anytime the Great Mahatma from politics and from ideologies and philosophies.”

He highlighted that one of Gandhi’s ideologies brought forth philanthropies.

“Gandhi was unique in trying to blend economics with ethics. He tried to demonstrate the rich were holding the wealth of the world for the poor,” Nagamootoo stated.

He elaborated that there had been since then, philanthropists people who share their wealth with the less fortunate. The Prime Minister mentioned Bill Gates in efforts to convey his statement effectively. He noted that Dr. Yesu Persaud is one such person who uses his own funds towards creating learning centres.

He added that, “We have learnt in the years of Gandhi Ji’s life and teaching, tremendous lessons that have guide us, those of us particularly in Government.”

The Prime Minister reflected on Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and stated how pleased he was to pay his respect and tributes to Gandhi on this occasion.

High Commissioner, Dr. K. J Srinivasa also addressed the gathering where he majorly talked about the moralities and wisdom of Gandhi.

He further added, “Today, the definition of democracy has limited meaning. Back then, Mahatma Gandhi had emphasized the real power of democracy.”

Dr. K. J Srinivasa explained the greatness of Gandhi was that he put a sense of confidence in the common man to fight against any wrong with just three weapons; truth, non-violence and the policy of passive political resistance.

He added that Gandhi was one of the first environmentalists of the world and this aided the direction of youths being capable of assembling sturdy solar panels.

Dr. Yesu Persaud, Chairman of the Indian Commemoration Trust and Demerara Bank, also made a presentation. He shared his love for Gandhi’s work regarding non-violence and especially his role as an environmentalist. He noted that with Gandhi’s principles, the conflicts of today can be resolved and the future generations will prevail.

Pandit Ubraj Narine, Mayor of the City of Georgetown highlighted that the United Nations declared October 2, Gandhi’s birth anniversary, as the International Day of Non-violence. As such, it will be observed globally.

The Mahatma Gandhi commemorative postage stamp was unveiled during the programme by the Prime Minister alongside Minister of Public Telecommunications.

Each dignitary paid floral tributes to the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi which is a monumental structure erected at the Promenade Gardens in honour of Mahatma Gandhi.

In commemorating the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the High Commission of India hosted an essay competition based on the biography of Gandhi. During the programme, they presented prizes to winners who participated from several schools.