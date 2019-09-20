Bounty Paper Towel/Solo Drink Hockey Leagues Twelve matches scheduled for this weekend

The Bounty Paper Towel – Quicker Picker Upper, Second Division Male and Female and the Solo Drink Under-20 Male and Female Outdoor Development Hockey Leagues continues simultaneously tomorrow and Sunday with a total of six matches daily at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The Women’s Second Division action will see two keen clashes with table toppers Saints crossing sticks with last ranked YMCA Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) tomorrow at 15:50hrs while the Bingo Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Spartans will return to action after missing last week’s play due to the core of their team being in Trinidad & Tobago for the Pargon Hockey Club Under-16 and 21 tournaments.

The Spartans players will be beaming after securing gold medals in the tournament in the Twin Island Republic but on Sunday at 16:40hrs they will have a stern challenge against the second place GBTI GCC Ladies that are looking to reclaim their usual spot at the top of women’s hockey in Guyana.

The weekend’s full fixtures can be viewed below. Two matches are usually played concurrently at the Saints ground.

Day Time Game Division Team Team

Sat 3:00 PM 56 U20 BOYS YMCA OF Ballerz V YMCA OF Generals

3:50 PM 58 2nd D Women Saints V YMCA OF Wild Cats

4:40 PM 60 U20 BOYS SHC Storm V YMCA OF Generals

Sat 3:00 PM 57 U20 BOYS SHC Samurai V SHC Storm

3:50 PM 59 U20 GIRLS Bingo GCC Spartans V GCC Her-ricanes

4:40 PM 61 2ND D MEN GCC The Sequel V YMCA OF Aces

Sun 3:00 PM 62 U20 BOYS GCC Pitbulls V SHC Storm

3:50 PM 64 2ND D MEN Bounty GCC V YMCA OF Rusty

4:40 PM 66 2nd D Women Bingo GCC Spartans V GBTI GCC

Sun 3:00 PM 63 U20 GIRLS Bingo GCC Spartans V YMCA OF Bellas

3:50 PM 65 2ND D MEN YMCA OF Aces V Hikers Cadets

4:40 PM 67 2ND D MEN SHC Savages V SHC Shockwave