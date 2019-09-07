People selling odda people property

People talking how Guyana ain’t got money and how some people don’t have wuk. Dem boys see some people who get a job last week back pon de road. These people seh dem got to get up too soon in de morning.

Dem boys ain’t include de set who claim dat dem can’t wuk fuh dat kind of money; how dem rather stay home and beg.

But while dem doing dat, people selling property. Dem walking miles to find buyers. De thing is dat de property dem selling is not dem own. Is not even dem parents own.

Dem boys remember when people use to sell Public Buildings and Town Hall. One man even sell Castellani House while Burnham was living inside. Of course, he had a big problem, because nobody could see who would evict Burnham from any house.

Now people selling odda people property. Nuff people get con. A man find somebody who was willing to buy de old GBC building on High Street. Dem go as far as de registry to impress de buyer. Dem go to de counter and tell de person dat dem want to transfer de title to de property and dem gon come back tomorrow to finalise de deal.

Then dem gon walk away before de clerk can seh anything. All de time de buyer standing nearby.

Other people sell some odda property. Dis set smart. Dem does accept a down payment before de deal even process; and people passing over de money.

De thing get so rampant dat NICIL had to come out and talk. De people who was selling do dem research, and dem identify nuff Government property dat wasn’t being used. And dat tell de story of how much property empty.

Corentyne got nuff of dem and now dem boys wondering how many of dem get sell. Dem also want to know how de registry does find out if de seller is de owner. Of course people does get bogus power of attorney, like de case of de Robb Street granny who get shoot in she own home.

Talk half and check to see if you house gon get sell to.