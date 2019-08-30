Man fined, given community service for threatening mom

A man was on Wednesday fined and ordered to do community service for using threatening behaviour and language towards his mother.

The court heard that the defendant was referred to counselling, after he was previously charged, but on Wednesday, the report given to the court from the probation officer stated that he’s involved in a gang and is using illegal drugs.

Twenty-three-year-old Fabian Anthony, of Hunter Street, Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge stated that on August 26, last, at Hunter Street, he used threatening language to his mother, Nesta Smith, the last charge stated that on the same day and location he used threatening behaviour towards Smith.

Anthony pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to him, and he then told the court, “I curse her up and told her that she’s a (obscene language) and stuff yes, because she does come on the road and calling me all sort of names and embarrass me.”

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made known to the court that the defendant usually threatens his mother and always uses obscene language towards her.

Magistrate Daly then fined the defendant $10,000 on each charge, along with community service for two months at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts at 09:00hrs every Monday and Friday from today, August 30, 2019, or in default, two weeks’ imprisonment.