Latest update August 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man fined, given community service for threatening mom

Aug 30, 2019 News 0

A man was on Wednesday fined and ordered to do community service for using threatening behaviour and language towards his mother.
The court heard that the defendant was referred to counselling, after he was previously charged, but on Wednesday, the report given to the court from the probation officer stated that he’s involved in a gang and is using illegal drugs.
Twenty-three-year-old Fabian Anthony, of Hunter Street, Albouystown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The first charge stated that on August 26, last, at Hunter Street, he used threatening language to his mother, Nesta Smith, the last charge stated that on the same day and location he used threatening behaviour towards Smith.
Anthony pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to him, and he then told the court, “I curse her up and told her that she’s a (obscene language) and stuff yes, because she does come on the road and calling me all sort of names and embarrass me.”
Police prosecutor Sanj Singh made known to the court that the defendant usually threatens his mother and always uses obscene language towards her.
Magistrate Daly then fined the defendant $10,000 on each charge, along with community service for two months at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts at 09:00hrs every Monday and Friday from today, August 30, 2019, or in default, two weeks’ imprisonment.

More in this category

Sports

Windies seek Sabina turnaround in wake of Antigua debacle

Windies seek Sabina turnaround in wake of Antigua debacle

Aug 30, 2019

Kingston, Jamaica, CMC – Six days after a heavy 318-run drubbing in the opening Test, West Indies will try to pick up the pieces and turn the tables on India when the critical second Test bowls off...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA Leg Uitvlugt Warriors win back to back; Eagles remains only unbeaten team

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Aug 30, 2019

Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours partners with LGC for Sunday’s tourney

Odyssey River and Sight Seeing Tours partners...

Aug 30, 2019

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Rivalry intense in both male and female versions; Kamana village impresses on debut as host

North Pakaraimas Football Tourney Rivalry intense...

Aug 30, 2019

Host Country Agreement signed for CPL Hetmyer appointed ‘Director of Batting’ by GAW

Host Country Agreement signed for CPL Hetmyer...

Aug 30, 2019

History created as FIFA partners GFF to outfit 20 Indigenous teams FIFA Instructor Lenny Lake impressed with commitment and love displayed

History created as FIFA partners GFF to outfit 20...

Aug 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • VOTE FOR ME!

    Vote for me and there will be full transparency. So transparent, in fact, that everything you will see. Vote for me and... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019