North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tourney Paiwomak FC and FC Strikers register comprehensive wins as action gets underway

Paiwomak Warriors Football Club (PWFC) and FC Strikers recorded resounding wins over Challengers Football Club and FC Basin respectively when the 2019 North Rupununi Heritage Football Qualification Tournament got underway, recently.

In Group ‘A’ action played on Saturday last at Kwatamang Sports Ground, 2019 RFA Female League champions PWFC comfortably defeated Challengers FC 4-0 with forward Samanta Roberts netting a hat-trick in the 10th, 21st and 58th minutes.

Janet Wenceslaus rounded off the score for PWFC in the 85th minute in a match in which the score line did not accurately reflect how close the match was.

Meanwhile, in the male encounter, Paiwomak FC brushed off the preseason rust by thrashing Challengers FC 5-1 with Odeen Alfred scoring a brace (33rd and 42nd), Von Hardin contributed his goal in the 50th minute with Sheral Daniels inking his name on the score sheet in the 65th minute and Brimley Moses, 78th minute.

Vibert Salty registered Challengers FC consolation goal in the 68th minute which now leaves the club in a must win situation when they take on Surama FC this Sunday at Surama Sports Ground in their next match.

In Group ‘B’ play, contested at the Aranaputa Sports Ground on Sunday last, a fast paced and physical encounter between Basin F.C. and F.C Strikers female teams ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Murissa Vanlong broke the deadlock for FC Basin in the 65th minute but FC Strikers neutralized proceedings a mere two minutes from full time through a close range effort off the boot of Christine Bartholomew just when it seemed that FC Basin were on their way to pulling off an upset win.

In the male showdown, defending North Rupununi champions, FC Basin were overrun by a youthful and fit FC Strikers unit, Naidson Daniels leading the victory charge with a brace in the 26th and 36th minutes and a beautiful solo strike from Steven Glasgow in the 78th minute to close out a comfortable 3-0 win for FC Strikers.

FC Basin will now look to bounce back in their second match which will be played this Saturday at the Yakarinta Sports Ground where newcomers Spartans FC could face a potential baptism of fire against an FC Basin, aiming to bounce back with a big win.

The male and female winners of the tournament will represent the North Rupununi at this year’s Rupununi Football Association Regional Heritage Football tournament