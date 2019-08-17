Bus driver gets six weeks in prison for beating colleague

A father of 19 is now behind bars after pleading guilty to beating a man with a metal object. Arian Brandt, a 40-year-old bus driver was yesterday brought before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It was alleged that on July 29, 2019 at High Street, Georgetown, the defendant assaulted Eric Coates so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

According to police prosecutor, Traceyann Gittens, who related the facts of the charge, both parties are known to each other as they are bus drivers.

On the day in question, about 10:30 hrs Brandt confronted Coates on the route 47 bus park armed with a metal object in his hand. He dealt the victim several slaps and a sound trashing about his body with the metal object resulting in injuries.

The matter was reported and Brandt was later charged for the offence.

Prosecutor Gittens added that the defendant is known for his aggressive behaviour and as a result he has been before the courts on multiple occasions. She further indicated that he has a matter before the high court.

In 2018 Brandt was sent to the High Court where he will undergo a trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on October 7, 2018, at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

This was done after the completion of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) before a magistrate who found sufficient evidence against him for a conviction.

Moreover, in his defense for the assault charge the accused stated, “This man and a whole set of them (other men) does always beat me up. I mustn’t work when all I trying to do is make ‘lil’ money to spend ‘pon’ my children education.

“Every time I pull a trip is licks. When I go to the police to report it they does laugh and say how I ‘tekking’ beat up.”

Magistrate Daly then sentenced the defendant to six weeks in prison for the offence based on the details the prosecutor presented.

While Brandt was being escorted out of the courtrooms he started crying and shouting, “Wuh I doing six weeks in prison. I can’t stay away from me children so long. I made seven reports against these men and the police laugh me.

“They (alleged attackers) stick me up with gun and beat me. Is them does deh beating me up your worship I don’t assault them.”

Meanwhile, one of Brandt’s alleged attackers was slapped with two charges which reportedly took place on the same day and at the same location as in Brandt’s offence.

Patrick Dundas, 27, from Lot 1 Rasville also made an appearance before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that on July 29, 2019 at High Street Georgetown, the defendant used threatening behaviour towards Adrian Brandt. Also on that same date and location he used threatening language towards the same victim.

Dundas pleaded guilty to the first charge and offered to give an explanation for his action, however, he denied the other charge.

According to the defendant, “This man come and we had an exchange of words but then he start beating everybody. He always runs to the station making report and wasting people time.”

Based on his explanation Dundas was fined $10,000 for the offence he admitted to and he was placed on $10,000 bail for the other. He was ordered to return to court on October 9, 2019.