Truck driver found guilty of causing death of Guysuco Field Supt.

The truck driver who reversed his truck out of his yard and struck and killed a passing motorcyclist, has been found guilty of the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mohandass Meenkum called “Marvin”, 36, of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Reliance Magistrate’s Court.

Meenkum reversed motor canter GWW 1831 onto the Betsy Ground Public Road on the 21st September, 2018, in the process crashing into 52-year-old Rajendranauth Haralsingh, called “Jerry” of 28 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice, thus causing his death.

Prosecutor Inspector Althea Solomon during the trial called a number of witnesses, including policemen. She argued that the actions of Meenkum were what caused the death of Haralsingh. She noted that on the day in question, he did not observe the Five C’s, and did not take due care and consideration when he reversed his canter in a manner dangerous to the public on the Betsy Ground public road. As such, he crashed into Haralsingh, who was passing at the time on his motorcycle.

Haralsingh, a father of two, was attached to the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) of the Rose Hall Estate. He was on his way home around 12:30 hrs on motorcycle CF 1615 when he was struck.

Meenkum was represented by attorney-at-law Ramesh Rajkumar.

Haralsingh had just finished supervising workers in the backdam and was heading home when he was struck by the Canter. He was hurled to the opposite side of the road. He was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple injuries.

Magistrate Singh after finding the accused guilty told him that it was his actions on the day that caused a dangerous situation by reversing into the main road.

She remanded him to jail pending a probation report.