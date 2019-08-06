Guyana away to Aruba on Sept 6 Schedule confirmed for the inaugural Round of Concacaf Nations League Group Stage

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) yesterday confirmed the schedule and venues for the first round of groups stage matches of the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League.

The first 34 matches for Leagues A, B and C, are set to take place during the September 2019 FIFA Match window. The 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League will be played during the official FIFA match windows in September, October and November 2019.

The Final Championship, previously scheduled to take place in March, will now take place in June of 2020. At the conclusion of the group stage, the winners of each League A group will qualify to the Final Championship, which will determine the champion of the new competition.

Additionally, the group winners from Leagues B and League C will be promoted to League A and B, respectively, while the teams at the bottom of each League A and League B groups will be relegated to League B and C, respectively.

The Concacaf Nations League began with a one-off qualifying phase. Following 68 matches, the 34 participating teams were compiled into an aggregate table, ranking them 1-34. The final standings of each team determined if they were placed into League A, B or C.

The six teams that participated in the Hexagonal Round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Russia 2018 where pre-seeded directly into League A. The Concacaf Nations League is a new centralized men’s national team competition representing a new era of national team football for Concacaf Member Associations.

Through this new centralized competition, all 41 Concacaf Member Associations will keep the dream alive, by participating in competitive international football year-round.

2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League Group Stage Schedule

*In ET and home team listed first

Thursday, September 5, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM US Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands – Bethlehem Soccer Complex, US Virgin Islands

(C) 6:00 PM Barbados vs Saint Martin – Astro Turf Wildey Stadium, Barbados

(A) 6:00 PM Bermuda vs Panama – Bermuda National Sport Center, Bermuda

(B) 6:00 PM Grenada vs St. Kitts and Nevis – Kirani James Athletic Stadium, Grenada

(B) 3:00 PM Dominica vs Suriname – Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica

(B) 8:00 PM French Guiana vs Belize – Stade du Dr. Edmard Lama, French Guiana

(B) 8:00 PM Nicaragua vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Estadio Nacional, Nicaragua

(C) 10:00 PM Guatemala vs Anguilla – Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala

Friday, September 6, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM Bonaire vs British Virgin Islands – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

(A) 6:00 PM Martinique vs Trinidad & Tobago – Stade Pierre Aliker, Martinique

(B) 7:00 PM Aruba vs Guyana – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

(B) 8:00 PM Jamaica vs Antigua and Barbuda – Montego Bay Sports Complex, Jamaica

Saturday, September 7, 2019

(B) 3:00 PM Montserrat vs Dominican Republic – Blake’s Football Complex, Montserrat

(C) 5:00 PM Guadeloupe vs Sint Maarten – Rene Serge Nabajoth, Guadeloupe

(A) 6:00 PM Curacao vs Haiti – Stadion Ergilio Hato, Curacao

(A) 8:00 PM Canada vs Cuba – BMO Field, Canada

(B) 10:00 PM El Salvador vs St. Lucia – Estadio Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Sunday, September 8, 2019

(C) 3:00 PM Saint Martin vs US Virgin Islands – Raymond Gordon Ernest Guishard Technical Center, Anguilla

(B) 6:00 PM Belize vs Grenada – Isidro Beoton Stadium, Belize

(B) 6:00 PM St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Dominica – Arnos Vale Stadium, St. Vincent and

the Grenadines

(B) 6:00 PM Suriname vs Nicaragua – Andre Kamperveen Stadion, Suriname

(B) 7:00 PM St. Kitts and Nevis vs French Guiana – Warner Park, St. Kitts and Nevis

(C) 7:30 PM Cayman Islands vs Barbados – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman Islands

(A) 9:00 PM Panama vs Bermuda – Rommel Fernandez, Panama

Monday, September 9, 2019

(B) 3:00 PM Antigua and Barbuda vs Aruba – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

(C) 6:00 PM Bahamas vs Bonaire – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

(B) 7:00 PM Guyana vs Jamaica – Leonora National Track & Field Center, Guyana

(A) 9:00 PM Trinidad & Tobago vs Martinique – Ato Boldon Stadium, Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

(C) 2:00 PM Puerto Rico vs Guatemala – Juan Ramon Loubriel, Puerto Rico

(C) 3:00 PM Turks and Caicos Islands vs Guadeloupe – TCIFA National Academy , Turks and Caicos Islands

(B) 4:00 PM Montserrat vs St. Lucia – Blake’s Football Complex, Montserrat

(B) 6:00 PM Dominican Republic vs El Salvador – Felix Sanchez, Dominican Republic

(A) 6:00 PM Haiti vs Curacao – Sylvio Cator, Haiti

(A) 7:15 PM Cuba vs Canada – Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman Islands