Vendors and M&CC clean up Stabroek Bazaar and waterfront

Latest update July 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in a joint venture with some of the vendors of the Stabroek Market cleaned the market’s bazaar and waterfront area.
Engineers from the council supervised and assisted the vendors during their thorough clean up of the vending area.
Seventeen skip bins were removed, each weighed about five tonnes after they were filled of nothing but garbage and waste.
And according to the Director of Solid Waste Management Committee of the M&CC, Walter Narine, that clean-up will help to pave the way for more developmental works on the market area.
This cleanup, the director noted, will be conducted once every month.
He urged vendors to maintain the level of cleanliness of their surroundings, and to desist from paying vagrants to collect and dispose of their garbage in an unfit manner.
There are some reports of vagrants throwing waste, and littering the waterfront of the Stabroek Market.
“The solution is that we have established a Public Health and Market Committee and the group have developed a policy for vending. This policy will require that each vendor has a receptacle.
This container will be provided by the Council at a cost, or they can source a suitable receptacle for themselves. It will be collected by persons from the M&CC when it is filled. This should come on stream shortly,” he explained.
This clean up, Narine added, will assist in the alleviation of the flooding in the market since drains were clogged.
He emphasized both vendors and business persons must be more responsible when it comes to discarding their garbage. The recent improvements in the Stabroek area have been welcomed by vendors plying their trade there.
Narine disclosed that this coming weekend the M&CC engineers will be cleaning the drains in the area.
