Irfaat behaving like Jagdeo servant

People does talk bout de tail wagging de dog. Yesterday, dem boys understand wha it mean. De same thing does happen when children always trying to mek dem parents feel guilty or when dem got parents dancing to de children tune.

As far as de PPP concern Irfaat is de biggest thing around, and dem ain’t talking bout he size. He is de presidential candidate fuh de party. Once de party win de elections he gun be de most powerful man in Guyana. At least he should be but from what dem boys see yesterday, that wouldn’t be de case.

People who does watch international news does see when a president walking he bodyguard does have de umbrella. When de rain come down de bodyguard does hustle to shelter de president, even if de bodyguard got to get wet.

When de rain come down yesterday Irfaat run to shelter Jagdeo. At de time dem was picketing fuh early elections. Dem boys want to know if he tek off Jagdeo pants and press it when dem meet home.

And while Irfaat was sheltering Jagdeo a man was thiefing a motorbike fuh buy a horse cart. De thing is that he was thiefing everything he could put he hands on. He rob a lady of she phone, she handbag wid all she belongings and she money.

De next day he rob anodda lady of she phone. Dem boys seh this man only use to wake up to thief. Since de sun come up he gone pun Lombard Street to rob somebody, he didn’t care is who.

He thief de motorbike in de same Charlestown. De owner lef de bike in de schoolyard. He ask a security guard to watch it. Is either de guard sleep away or de guard was in league wid de boy because when de owner come back de next day de guard tell him de bike missing.

If it wasn’t so serious dem boys would still deh laughing. De man tek de bike and while he going to sell it he crash. De man had to be a cross.

Talk half and teach Irfaat some sense.