CWI Level one coaching course confirmed for July 18-21

Following the completion of two foundation courses last month, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level One coaching course has been confirmed for July 18-21 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to GCB Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart, a second Level One course may be required due to the large number of people that have shown interest in undertaking same.

A number of current and former cricketers including Ramnaresh Sarwan, Travis Dowlin and Leon Johnson have undertook the foundation courses, which along with child protection and first aid certificates are pre-requisites for coaching course.

It is also expected that a number of the Guyana Cricket Board frequently used coaches, as well as the West Indies and national players who will participate in the Level One course will go on to take the Level Two course.

Stuart said that a common approach to coaching, whereby coaches are required to adapt to the recommended coaching methodology is necessary. He stated that the Level One coaches are expected to target clubs so that the recommended information can be handed down to the players which will help them to further enhance their abilities.

“One of the objectives is to create an environment that would help players to consistently perform to the best of their ability in different circumstances and achieve their goals”.

Stuart indicated that the response has been good with a number of persons showing interest in progressing the coaching and education pathway. “It is also expected that the knowledge acquired can be imparted to students in schools and we would possibly seek to engage the services of these coaches in various coaching activities from time to time,” he added.

The Level Two course targets those who have completed the Level One and have an interest in coaching at the national level. Already shortlisted for the Level Two course are; Zaheer Mohamed, Garvin Nedd, Bevan Butts, Latchman Yadram, Travis Harcourt, Tremayne Smartt, Ravindranauth Seeram, Andy Ramnarine, Nicholas Fraser, Jeremiah Harris and Delbert Hicks. The following Level One Coaches are asked to make contact with Stuart so that they can undertake the Level Two programme; Kenrick Lewis, Quasen Nedd, Kenjie Sedoc, Anson Barrington, Floyd Benjamin, Andrew Allen, Trevon Garraway, Andrew Lovell, Chaitram Choonilall, Rhonda Pearson, Oswald Waldron and Hardeo Sattaur.

Those earmarked for the Level One are; Anil Persaud, Jitlal Jowharilall, Anthony D’ Andrarde, Ravishwar Latif, Dhanpaul, Vishual Singh, Jermaine Neblett, Andrew Williams, Ameer Rahaman, Marvin Fitalbert, Fitroy Culley, Darnell Douglas, Debra Daniels, Romario Shepherd, Heathcliff Peters, Colin Bynoe, Kavita Yadram, Leon Johnson, Steven Jacobs, Veerasammy Permaul, Akshaya Persaud, Antony Adams, Assad Fudadin, Gregory Crandon, Kwasi Maltay, Kenroy Joseph, Keyron Fraser, Subrina Munroe, Clive Grimmond, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Ryan Hercules, Travis Dowlin, Darien Best, Kumar Bishundial, Yeuraj Khemraj, Rayburn Gonsalves, Nadir Baksh and David Baird.