Aurora Gold Mines pelt a bluff

Ants don’t run and lef sugar. In de same way, bees don’t lef honey. When Exxon come to Guyana and find oil, people start to talk about pulling back de contract.

But as soon as people talk like that, dem got de odda set who seh Guyana better behave because Exxon gun pull out and go away. Dem boys laugh when dem hear that because dem know Exxon would never run away and lef de oil wha Guyana got.

De same thing happen de odda day. De workers who wukking wid Aurora Gold Mines get vex because dem claim how dem want a union to recognize dem. De gold company seh it can’t unionise de workers because dem wukking at different location and dem does get transfer steady.

De thing did start wid de workers from one location suddenly spread to de whole company. That is how de workers strike. As soon as dem walk off de job de company shutdown de plant and lef dem to starve. But everybody know that de gold company was pulling a bluff. Nobody didn’t believe that de company would run and lef all that gold.

Dem boys seh de plan was to starve de workers suh dem gun go back to work. Then dem shut down de plant. Some people get nervous. De people in de Finance Ministry start to worry about de loss of revenue.

But de workers ketch bus and come to town. That is how dem boys realize de gold company was bluffing. It run behind de workers and agree that dem can form a union.

Is just like de prisoner who thief a man phone. He snatch de man phone and run. De man run behind him and ketch him. Of course de man had to put in some cuff.

Anyhow de man end up in jail. He tell de magistrate how he can’t do hard wuk. He now in jail. De magistrate send him there fuh two years and dem boys sure that by de time he come out he gun know bout hard wuk and he can do hard wuk.

Talk half and don’t bluff.