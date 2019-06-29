Gas prices reduced at GUYOIL pumps

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (GUYOIL) yesterday announced that it has reduced gas price by $10.

According to the state-owned company, which runs a number of gas stations countrywide, the reduction will also be on diesel (Gasoil). The reductions took effect from yesterday.

Gas prices were reduced to $214 per litre from $224. Diesel prices will be $203 per litre from $217.

“These price reductions were possible due to lower acquisition cost and we are proud to pass on these reductions to our valued customers. Gasolene has been reduced by $10.00 per litre while Gasoil (LSD) has been reduced by $14 per litre.”

GUYOIL said it is always cognizant of its role in the Guyana economy and continuously strives to ensure that quality petroleum products are provided at excellent prices.

“Our vast network of service stations will continue to ensure that our quality products are made available to you our valued customers along the entire coastland all the way to Lethem.”

The last time that gas was reduced by GUYOIL was back in February.

Starting from February 4, gas was sold at $218.00 per litre and $217.00 per litre for diesel.