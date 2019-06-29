Latest update June 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gas prices reduced at GUYOIL pumps

Jun 29, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Oil Company Ltd (GUYOIL) yesterday announced that it has reduced gas price by $10.

The new prices at the GUYOIL station on Regent Street yesterday.

According to the state-owned company, which runs a number of gas stations countrywide, the reduction will also be on diesel (Gasoil). The reductions took effect from yesterday.
Gas prices were reduced to $214 per litre from $224. Diesel prices will be $203 per litre from $217.
“These price reductions were possible due to lower acquisition cost and we are proud to pass on these reductions to our valued customers. Gasolene has been reduced by $10.00 per litre while Gasoil (LSD) has been reduced by $14 per litre.”
GUYOIL said it is always cognizant of its role in the Guyana economy and continuously strives to ensure that quality petroleum products are provided at excellent prices.
“Our vast network of service stations will continue to ensure that our quality products are made available to you our valued customers along the entire coastland all the way to Lethem.”
The last time that gas was reduced by GUYOIL was back in February.
Starting from February 4, gas was sold at $218.00 per litre and $217.00 per litre for diesel.

 

More in this category

Sports

National Ruby team leaves Cayman Islands on Tuesday Face T&T in first game at 12:20 PM on Saturday

National Ruby team leaves Cayman Islands on Tuesday Face T&T in...

Jun 29, 2019

A 13-man squad was announced yesterday at the National Park ‘old’ Ruby field to represent Guyana at the Ruby Americas North (RAN) Seven Championships in the Cayman Islands July 6 – 7. The...
Read More
Rastafarian Core Group to stage family fun day on Monday

Rastafarian Core Group to stage family fun day on...

Jun 29, 2019

Upcoming West Indies, India T20’s in Florida break ticket sales record

Upcoming West Indies, India T20’s in Florida...

Jun 29, 2019

“Things are shaping up nicely,” – Synthetic Track Consultant tells Minister Norton

“Things are shaping up nicely,” –...

Jun 29, 2019

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ships GBTI GCC Tigers, Bingo GCC Spartans, YMCA OPHC Champs, Hikers Generals, Pepsi Hikers triumph

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey C/ships...

Jun 29, 2019

National Senior Athletics C/Ship runs off this weekend

National Senior Athletics C/Ship runs off this...

Jun 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Land for the poor

    If you drive through most of our farming areas, you will notice persons cultivating large tracts of the reserves which separate... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019