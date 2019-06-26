Guyana needs a pre-nuptial wid Exxon

Is funny how people does see something nice and new. Dem does start to use it but when dem done wid it, is like if this was not something dem use to enjoy.

A man got a woman. He in love wid she at first and she in love wid him. When people see dem even breeze can’t pass through dem. But after two morning people can’t believe is de same two people dem seeing.

Dem quarrelling; dem can’t stand de sight of each other; and in de end dem does walk away, leaving whatever mess dem mek of dem lives behind.

Dem boys was discussing de oil companies wid de Waterfalls boss man when he tell dem that oil companies like de thing that does cause a sore pun you foot. When dem drilling fuh oil dem does dig some deep hole in de ground. Dem does pump out de oil.

In fact, once de oil flowing is sheer nice time. De contract that Exxon sign wid Guyana ain’t got nutten to protect de country. In dem farrin country when a man and woman decide to hook up dem does sign wha people call a pre-nuptial.

It mean that dem agree on certain things before dem get married so that when dem divorce de agreement is wha dem does hold up in court. Most time is de man who got de big money suh de woman does sign to decide wha she gun tek if dem divorce.

Guyana and Exxon married but right now dem don’t have an agreement. Dem never sign a pre-nuptial. When Exxon done wid de oil it got dem holes to fill but. But because it don’t have no contract it gun simply pull out and gone. Guyana got to clean and fix up. In short Guyana got to spend its own money to clean up Exxon mess.

Is like a man lef wid de sore pun he foot.

De normal things is that de oil company does contribute a certain sum of money to de country to keep fuh just when de oil done. It mean that when de oil done de company lef money to fixed sore. But de way things stand now, de poor man ain’t even got money to go to de doctor to fix he sore. Guyana is like that.

Talk half and push dem leaders to get a proper pre-oil contract.