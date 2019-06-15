GFF-KFC National U-20 Championships Playoffs kick off this weekend at NTC

The playoffs of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with fast food giant KFC, National Under-20 club championship, gets under way this weekend with round-of-sixteen action at the National Training Center (NTC) at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Four matches each will be played today and tomorrow with games kicking off at 09:00hrs.

Today, East Bank Football Association’s (EBFA) winners’ Timehri Panthers will clash with that division’s runners’ up Soesdyke Falcons in the first last-sixteen match at 09:00hrs. Panthers will fancy their chances after having already beating the Falcons to win their zone championship.

In the second match at 11:00hrs, Botofago of Linden will match skills with West Demerara’s Den Amstel FC, while Potaro Strikers of Bartica will play Dynamic FC in the penultimate match at 15:00hrs. Potaro Strikers were scheduled to do battle in the feature match according to the fixtures, but head of the GFF’s competitions committee; Ian Alves, disclosed with Kaieteur Sport that the youngsters match has been brought forward to facilitate their early departure back to the region seven town.

The feature game today will see Amelia’s Ward Panthers of the mining town pitted against New Amsterdam United of the ancient county of Berbice.

Tomorrow, the four matchups will see Fruta Conquerors against Cougars FC at 09:00hrs, Buxton United versus Queenstown United at 11:00hrs and Pouderoyen FC playing Santos FC at 15:30hrs.

Strikers FC of Rupununi have been given a bye.

The quarterfinals of this nationwide youth tournament will blow off next weekend at the same venue with the curtains set to drop on the event on July 1st.

Alves has noted that during the playoffs, there will be a total of 20 minutes extra time after any drawn match before kicks from the penalty mark if needed. Teams will be allowed a total of five (5) substitutions.

At the culmination of the tournament, there will be a grand presentation of prizes to the top three (3) teams to the tune of: 1st – $500,000 + Trophy + Medals, 2nd – $300,000 + Trophy + Medals 3rd – $200,000 + Trophy + Medals.