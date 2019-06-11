Cutlass-wielding bandits invade Cumberland business – woman, daughter beaten, robbed

Two men armed with cutlasses barged into the business place and home of a woman and her daughter in broad daylight yesterday afternoon, around 13:30 hrs, and brutalised them while escaping with a quantity of cash, jewellery and electronics.

Injured are Shakeela Sankar, 59 and her daughter Razya Somar, 27, of 121 New Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje.

According to the husband of Mrs. Sankar, he was not at home when the robbery took place but recieved a phone call informing him that his business and home had just been robbed. He stated that when he arrived home, his wife was bleeding from her face while his daughter also had injuries about her body. His two grandchildren who were at home with the women at the time were unharmed.

He said his wife told him that the two masked men invaded their grocery shop armed with cutlasses and tied up his wife and daughter with duct tape while hitting them about their face and bodies. The men demanded cash and jewellery and proceeded to ransack the shop and home.

They managed to cart off an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery, cell phones and tablets before they escaped. A neighbour subsequently ran over to the shop owner’s assistance.

Kaieteur News was informed that the police arrived shortly after and managed to arrest two persons who were loitering around the shop during the robbery, they are believed to be “the look-outs” since they were not known to the villagers.

The woman and her daughter sought medical attention at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and are currently at home resting.

Investigations are ongoing.