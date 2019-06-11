Latest update June 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cutlass-wielding bandits invade Cumberland business – woman, daughter beaten, robbed

Jun 11, 2019 News 0

Two men armed with cutlasses barged into the business place and home of a woman and her daughter in broad daylight yesterday afternoon, around 13:30 hrs, and brutalised them while escaping with a quantity of cash, jewellery and electronics.

The home and business place that the bandits stormed yesterday afternoon.

Injured are Shakeela Sankar, 59 and her daughter Razya Somar, 27, of 121 New Street, Cumberland Village, East Canje.

According to the husband of Mrs. Sankar, he was not at home when the robbery took place but recieved a phone call informing him that his business and home had just been robbed. He stated that when he arrived home, his wife was bleeding from her face while his daughter also had injuries about her body. His two grandchildren who were at home with the women at the time were unharmed.

He said his wife told him that the two masked men invaded their grocery shop armed with cutlasses and tied up his wife and daughter with duct tape while hitting them about their face and bodies. The men demanded cash and jewellery and proceeded to ransack the shop and home.

They managed to cart off an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery, cell phones and tablets before they escaped. A neighbour subsequently ran over to the shop owner’s assistance.

Kaieteur News was informed that the police arrived shortly after and managed to arrest two persons who were loitering around the shop during the robbery, they are believed to be “the look-outs” since they were not known to the villagers.

The woman and her daughter sought medical attention at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and are currently at home resting.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG/NSBF Georgetown/East Coast Zone BHS and St. Rose’s book semifinal spots

YBG/NSBF Georgetown/East Coast Zone BHS and St. Rose’s book...

Jun 11, 2019

Bishops’ High School and St. Rose’s High School advanced to the U-14 semi-finals of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) Georgetown/East Coast Regionals on...
Read More
Turning Point, Providence and All Season’s Racing Service chalk win

Turning Point, Providence and All Season’s...

Jun 11, 2019

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 “Safety is paramount” – Hansraj Singh; Club VP

GMR&SC Drag Championship round 2 “Safety...

Jun 11, 2019

NSC to host Special Schools Teachers training from today

NSC to host Special Schools Teachers training...

Jun 11, 2019

Mahaica and Clonbrook Primaries share honours in latest Windball Cricket

Mahaica and Clonbrook Primaries share honours in...

Jun 11, 2019

LBFCC 4th Annual Albert Rose Memorial Classic Red Hot Jamal John takes top prize in senior showdown; Ajay Gopilall is top junior

LBFCC 4th Annual Albert Rose Memorial Classic Red...

Jun 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019