Labourer, 17, remanded for murder of E’bo teen.

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 17-year-old labourer was last Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of Clive Osborne, another 17-year-old of Supenaam,
Essequibo Coast.
The accused, Richard Harrichand, of Lot 15, Ogle, East Coast Demerara, and of Supenaam,Essequibo Coast, was arrested on the June 2 at Good Hope, Essequibo, after stabbing Osborne to death.
On Wednesday Harrichand was charged for the offense of Murder. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until July 4, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.
Osborne was stabbed around 19:00hrs on Sunday night. He died shortly after receiving multiple stab wounds to the head, stomach and abdomen.
It is believed that Osborne’s death was also linked to an old grievance between himself and the younger brother of the accused, who was also present at the time of his stabbing.
