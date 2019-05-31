Politicians lying bout taking oil from de bock

Some people does lie like when horse trotting. Jagdeo and some of de people use to tell nuff lie. Now Soulja Bai look like he falling in de boat and he got a lot of liars behind him.

Jagdeo lie when he tell people he gun fix de US$200M Skeldon sugar factory wid he bare hand. He try fuh lie when he sign de US$150M airport deal in Jamaica. But he didn’t know dem boys did peep he card.

Soulja Bai try to a thing wid de US$18 M signing bonus. When de story buss out he tek de blame and seh was his decision. But dem boys know de shaat scamp was one in de group that mislead him.

De odda one, Jordan who collect de money and bank it tell reporters how nobody ever ask de right question. He use trickery to hide de collection.

But Donald tek de cake. He shock everybody including dem boys. Dem boys didn’t know he become such a scamp overnight. Dem didn’t even know he become a liar.

Two weeks ago dem boys call him and ask him to clear up some issues surrounding de oil blocks that he give away. He tell dem boys he didn’t know dem blocks had oil. He even stop dem boys from writing anything from wha he tell dem.

He promise to write it in he own words and send it by e-mail so nobody can misquote him. Up to today dem boys still to hear, see or read anything from him.

But wha he fail to realize by being a politician so long, everything a man do in de dark does come to light.

Three days before de elections he tek out a full page campaign ad in all de newspapers talking how Exxon find oil. And only he and Jagdeo could handle de oil money. That is why people should vote fuh de PPP.

De ad show he photo shaking de ExxonMobil executives hand on de rig in de same blocks that he sign away. Yet to this day this man saying he didn’t know bout oil.

Talk half and see if all de politicians ain’t lying about tekking oil from de bock.